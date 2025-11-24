Rabih Khalife tells LBCI: Lebanon is facing water scarcity, this year is exceptional

The head of the Establishment of The Water of Beirut and Mount Lebanon, Engineer Rabih Khalife, confirmed that the country is currently experiencing a period of water scarcity, describing this year as exceptional.



Speaking to LBCI’s Nharkom Said TV show, he said: “So far, rainfall has almost completely receded,” noting that it stopped in March and there has been no rain since.



Khalife emphasized that this year is unprecedented, stating that such conditions have not occurred in decades. He added: “Based on the amount of rainfall and surface water reserves, we manage the distribution of water during the summer.”



He continued: “Since the beginning of this summer, we have been managing water distribution with stricter rationing than in previous years to ensure supplies last until the end of summer and the start of winter.”



Khalife also noted: “We are looking to the future to change the concept of water distribution,” adding that distribution by standard quotas is neither fair nor efficient.