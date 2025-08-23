Beirut airport rolls out new measures to speed up passenger flow

23-08-2025 | 13:10
Beirut airport rolls out new measures to speed up passenger flow
2min
Beirut airport rolls out new measures to speed up passenger flow

Report by Yara Dargham, English adaptation by Akram Chehayeb

Social media videos have highlighted major delays at Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport, especially for departing expatriates. But the situation is improving: passport stamping lines are now moving more smoothly, with wait times of just 10 to 20 minutes during peak hours. 

LBCI visited the airport to see the process firsthand.

After completing document checks at airline counters and security inspections, passengers proceed to four General Security lines: one for Lebanese travelers, one for foreign travelers, one for passengers in wheelchairs, and a family line.

The system has greatly facilitated the flow of travelers, under the directives of General Security chief Major General Hassan Choucair, who instructed staff to provide maximum assistance and courteous service to arrivals and departures.

During LBCI’s visit at 11:30 a.m., the lines were cleared by 11:50 a.m., showing that travelers moved through efficiently in about 20 minutes. At the public security checkpoint, 24 counters were staffed by 24 officers during peak hours to expedite processing.

Previously, insufficient staffing contributed to congestion. Now, instructions ensure full staffing during busy periods, while some officers can rest when traffic eases without affecting operations.

By comparison, many airports worldwide routinely see waits of more than an hour, despite handling fewer passengers. Beirut Airport, which sees more than 200 daily flights and between 18,000 and 21,000 passengers, is now operating more smoothly. 

Lebanon is also planning future projects to further improve airport operations, including the introduction of e-gates.

