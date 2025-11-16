Israeli army: Warning shots fired near UNIFIL patrol after mistaken identification in South Lebanon

Lebanon News
16-11-2025 | 08:28
High views
Israeli army: Warning shots fired near UNIFIL patrol after mistaken identification in South Lebanon
0min
Israeli army: Warning shots fired near UNIFIL patrol after mistaken identification in South Lebanon

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee announced that earlier Sunday, Israeli forces detected two suspicious individuals in the vicinity of El Hamames in South Lebanon and fired warning shots to push them away. 

According to Adraee, the two individuals left the area without any injuries.

In a statement posted on X, Adraee said that after reviewing the incident, it was determined that the two individuals were actually UNIFIL soldiers conducting a field patrol. He explained that the misidentification occurred due to poor weather conditions, noting that the incident is currently under investigation.

Adraee stressed that the Israeli army did not intentionally fire at UNIFIL personnel and added that the matter is being handled through official military coordination channels.

