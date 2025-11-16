News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
17
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Marhaba Dawle
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
17
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli army: Warning shots fired near UNIFIL patrol after mistaken identification in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
16-11-2025 | 08:28
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli army: Warning shots fired near UNIFIL patrol after mistaken identification in South Lebanon
Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee announced that earlier Sunday, Israeli forces detected two suspicious individuals in the vicinity of El Hamames in South Lebanon and fired warning shots to push them away.
According to Adraee, the two individuals left the area without any injuries.
In a statement posted on X, Adraee said that after reviewing the incident, it was determined that the two individuals were actually UNIFIL soldiers conducting a field patrol. He explained that the misidentification occurred due to poor weather conditions, noting that the incident is currently under investigation.
Adraee stressed that the Israeli army did not intentionally fire at UNIFIL personnel and added that the matter is being handled through official military coordination channels.
Lebanon News
Israel
Army
Warning
Shots
UNIFIL
Patrol
South Lebanon
Next
UNIFIL: Israeli army fired at our troops inside Lebanon in serious violation of Resolution 1701
Israel revives Elias Hasrouni's case with new accusation against Hezbollah’s Unit 121 — the details
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:23
UNIFIL: Israeli army fired at our troops inside Lebanon in serious violation of Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
06:23
UNIFIL: Israeli army fired at our troops inside Lebanon in serious violation of Resolution 1701
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-06
Israeli army issues warning to residents in Kfar Dounine, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-11-06
Israeli army issues warning to residents in Kfar Dounine, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-27
Israeli army accuses UNIFIL of shooting down drone over South Lebanon; UN says drone dropped grenade near patrol
Lebanon News
2025-10-27
Israeli army accuses UNIFIL of shooting down drone over South Lebanon; UN says drone dropped grenade near patrol
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-06
Israeli army issues warning to residents of Aaita El Jabal, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-11-06
Israeli army issues warning to residents of Aaita El Jabal, South Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:41
Imad Martinos wins Beirut Bar Association presidency with 2,436 votes
Lebanon News
11:41
Imad Martinos wins Beirut Bar Association presidency with 2,436 votes
0
Lebanon News
11:01
A mild 2.8-magnitude quake felt across Lebanon's Bekaa Valley
Lebanon News
11:01
A mild 2.8-magnitude quake felt across Lebanon's Bekaa Valley
0
Lebanon News
10:09
Election results for Beirut Bar Association: Martinos and Bazerly advance to second round
Lebanon News
10:09
Election results for Beirut Bar Association: Martinos and Bazerly advance to second round
0
Lebanon News
08:45
Lebanese Army: Israel persists in violating sovereignty and targeting UNIFIL in a dangerous escalation
Lebanon News
08:45
Lebanese Army: Israel persists in violating sovereignty and targeting UNIFIL in a dangerous escalation
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-12
Weapons handover looms in Lebanon’s Palestinian camps, raising security focus
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-12
Weapons handover looms in Lebanon’s Palestinian camps, raising security focus
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:06
Netanyahu faces far-right backlash after US-backed statement on Palestinian state
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:06
Netanyahu faces far-right backlash after US-backed statement on Palestinian state
0
World News
2025-10-31
Kyiv says launched almost 160 successful strikes on Russian oil sites this year
World News
2025-10-31
Kyiv says launched almost 160 successful strikes on Russian oil sites this year
0
Lebanon News
08:45
Lebanese Army: Israel persists in violating sovereignty and targeting UNIFIL in a dangerous escalation
Lebanon News
08:45
Lebanese Army: Israel persists in violating sovereignty and targeting UNIFIL in a dangerous escalation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Leaked Epstein correspondence shows politically sensitive links resurfacing ahead of US elections
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Leaked Epstein correspondence shows politically sensitive links resurfacing ahead of US elections
2
Lebanon News
06:23
UNIFIL: Israeli army fired at our troops inside Lebanon in serious violation of Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
06:23
UNIFIL: Israeli army fired at our troops inside Lebanon in serious violation of Resolution 1701
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel revives Elias Hasrouni's case with new accusation against Hezbollah’s Unit 121 — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel revives Elias Hasrouni's case with new accusation against Hezbollah’s Unit 121 — the details
4
Lebanon News
08:28
Israeli army: Warning shots fired near UNIFIL patrol after mistaken identification in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:28
Israeli army: Warning shots fired near UNIFIL patrol after mistaken identification in South Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
10:09
Election results for Beirut Bar Association: Martinos and Bazerly advance to second round
Lebanon News
10:09
Election results for Beirut Bar Association: Martinos and Bazerly advance to second round
6
Lebanon News
08:45
Lebanese Army: Israel persists in violating sovereignty and targeting UNIFIL in a dangerous escalation
Lebanon News
08:45
Lebanese Army: Israel persists in violating sovereignty and targeting UNIFIL in a dangerous escalation
7
Lebanon News
11:01
A mild 2.8-magnitude quake felt across Lebanon's Bekaa Valley
Lebanon News
11:01
A mild 2.8-magnitude quake felt across Lebanon's Bekaa Valley
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:06
Netanyahu faces far-right backlash after US-backed statement on Palestinian state
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:06
Netanyahu faces far-right backlash after US-backed statement on Palestinian state
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More