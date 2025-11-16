Election results for Beirut Bar Association: Martinos and Bazerly advance to second round

The results of the Beirut Bar Association membership elections have been released, revealing the following vote counts:



Imad Martinos: 3010



Elie Bazerly: 2778



Marwan Jabr: 2559



Maurice El Gemayel: 1966



Nadim Hamadeh: 1852



Elie El Hashash: 1798



Georges Yazbek: 1784



Wajih Massaad: 1755



Following the first round, Imad Martinos and Elie Bazarly will move on to compete for the position of Bar Association president in the second round of voting.

However, Massaad announced his withdrawal, leaving the competition between Martinos and Bazerly.