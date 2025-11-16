Election results for Beirut Bar Association: Martinos and Bazerly advance to second round

16-11-2025 | 10:09
Election results for Beirut Bar Association: Martinos and Bazerly advance to second round
Election results for Beirut Bar Association: Martinos and Bazerly advance to second round

The results of the Beirut Bar Association membership elections have been released, revealing the following vote counts:

Imad Martinos: 3010

Elie Bazerly: 2778

Marwan Jabr: 2559

Maurice El Gemayel: 1966

Nadim Hamadeh: 1852

Elie El Hashash: 1798

Georges Yazbek: 1784

Wajih Massaad: 1755

Following the first round, Imad Martinos and Elie Bazarly will move on to compete for the position of Bar Association president in the second round of voting.
 
However, Massaad announced his withdrawal, leaving the competition between Martinos and Bazerly.

