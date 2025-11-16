News
Election results for Beirut Bar Association: Martinos and Bazerly advance to second round
Lebanon News
16-11-2025 | 10:09
Election results for Beirut Bar Association: Martinos and Bazerly advance to second round
The results of the Beirut Bar Association membership elections have been released, revealing the following vote counts:
Imad Martinos: 3010
Elie Bazerly: 2778
Marwan Jabr: 2559
Maurice El Gemayel: 1966
Nadim Hamadeh: 1852
Elie El Hashash: 1798
Georges Yazbek: 1784
Wajih Massaad: 1755
Following the first round, Imad Martinos and Elie Bazarly will move on to compete for the position of Bar Association president in the second round of voting.
However, Massaad announced his withdrawal, leaving the competition between Martinos and Bazerly.
Lebanon News
Election
Results
Beirut
Bar Association
Next
UNIFIL: Israeli army fired at our troops inside Lebanon in serious violation of Resolution 1701
Israel revives Elias Hasrouni's case with new accusation against Hezbollah's Unit 121 — the details
Previous
