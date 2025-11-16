Lebanese Army: Israel persists in violating sovereignty and targeting UNIFIL in a dangerous escalation

The Lebanese Army announced that the Israeli forces continue to violate Lebanon’s sovereignty, destabilize the country, and obstruct the full deployment of the army in the south.



The statement described these actions as repeated and condemned attacks, the latest of which was Israel’s targeting of a UNIFIL patrol on 16 November 2025.



According to the army, these violations pose a serious threat to stability and represent an escalation that cannot be ignored. The army affirmed that it is working in coordination with friendly nations to put an end to the ongoing Israeli violations and breaches, stressing that the situation requires urgent action given the gravity of the escalation.