UNIFIL: Israeli army fired at our troops inside Lebanon in serious violation of Resolution 1701

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) announced that Israeli forces opened fire on one of its patrols operating inside Lebanese territory, describing the incident as a serious violation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.



In a statement, UNIFIL said its peacekeepers were conducting a routine patrol when they came under direct fire from the Israeli army. The mission emphasized that such actions place peacekeepers at risk and undermine stability along the Blue Line.