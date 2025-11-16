UNIFIL: Israeli army fired at our troops inside Lebanon in serious violation of Resolution 1701

Lebanon News
16-11-2025 | 06:23

0min


The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) announced that Israeli forces opened fire on one of its patrols operating inside Lebanese territory, describing the incident as a serious violation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.

In a statement, UNIFIL said its peacekeepers were conducting a routine patrol when they came under direct fire from the Israeli army. The mission emphasized that such actions place peacekeepers at risk and undermine stability along the Blue Line.

