Lebanon announces school closures for Independence Day on November 22 and 24

Lebanon’s Minister of Education and Higher Education, Rima Karami, issued Administrative Memorandum No. 77/M/2025 regarding the closure of public and private schools, secondary schools, and technical institutes on the occasion of Lebanon’s Independence Day, based on Decree No. 15215/2005 and Prime Minister’s Memorandum No. 37/2025.



Accordingly, all public and private schools, secondary schools, and technical institutes will be closed on Monday, November 24, 2025. In addition, all schools, secondary schools, and technical institutes that hold classes on Saturday will be closed on Saturday, November 22, 2025.