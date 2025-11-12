Lebanon announces school closures for Independence Day on November 22 and 24

Lebanon News
12-11-2025 | 09:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon announces school closures for Independence Day on November 22 and 24
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon announces school closures for Independence Day on November 22 and 24

Lebanon’s Minister of Education and Higher Education, Rima Karami, issued Administrative Memorandum No. 77/M/2025 regarding the closure of public and private schools, secondary schools, and technical institutes on the occasion of Lebanon’s Independence Day, based on Decree No. 15215/2005 and Prime Minister’s Memorandum No. 37/2025.

Accordingly, all public and private schools, secondary schools, and technical institutes will be closed on Monday, November 24, 2025. In addition, all schools, secondary schools, and technical institutes that hold classes on Saturday will be closed on Saturday, November 22, 2025.

Lebanon News

announces

school

closures

Independence

November

LBCI Next
Lebanon braces for colder weather, mountain snow this weekend
Connecting Lebanon to the world: MEA turns 80 with profits, new planes, and a low-cost plan
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-23

Saudi envoy reaffirms support for Lebanon on Saudi National Day

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-21

Trump and Saudi Crown Prince to meet on November 18

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-01

Syrian delegation arrives in Lebanon for talks on detainees and sensitive issues

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-05

Finland announces joining New York Declaration on two-state solution between Israel and Palestinians

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Could ISIS fighters flee to Lebanon? Security agencies assess as Syria steps up operations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Cuts to UNRWA programs push Palestinian refugees in Lebanon to the brink

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Tensions mount as Israel trains for potential clash with Hezbollah in the north

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:01

Lebanese Interior and Foreign Ministries: 51,685 election registration requests so far; deadline November 20

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-21

Diaspora votes: Lebanon's 2026 elections could redefine lawmaking with larger Parliament

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-29

MP Tony Frangieh calls for replacing Lebanon’s electoral law

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-01

Syrian delegation arrives in Lebanon for talks on detainees and sensitive issues

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Wildfires sparked by Israeli airstrikes extinguished in South Lebanon's Nabatieh

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Beirut residents report feeling earthquake as 5.2-magnitude quake strikes west of Cyprus

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:39

5.9-magnitude earthquake in Cyprus felt in parts of Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

Tripoli residents seek safety after earthquake; Civil Defense on alert

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:01

Southern Lebanon sees Israeli military flights and mock strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:07

Lebanon braces for colder weather, mountain snow this weekend

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:17

Ceasefire committee convenes as Lebanon flags Israeli violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:28

Activity along the Blue Line: UNIFIL reports Israeli violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:21

President Aoun: Parliamentary elections will be held on time; Army doing a tremendous job in the south

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More