Security, buffer zones, and Hezbollah: US Envoy Tom Barrack navigates complex talks in Israel

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



U.S. envoy Tom Barrack has been working to secure preliminary understandings with Israeli leaders on a proposed security framework that would cover Israel, Lebanon, and Syria, with the stated aim of easing tensions in the region.



Barrack met in Jerusalem with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, joined by former U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus, U.S. Ambassador to Israel, and Israeli National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi. Discussions focused on scaling back Israeli military operations in Lebanon and exploring a phased withdrawal from five occupied sites along the border.



The envoy also held talks with Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, where he was briefed on the security situation on the northern frontier. His visit followed Israeli reservation to a draft plan that Barrack had previously discussed in Paris with Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer.



Israeli officials have voiced concerns about yielding to U.S. pressure without firm guarantees for the security of its northern border communities, particularly regarding the five contested sites.



According to Israeli security officials, Israel has shown some flexibility, signaling a willingness to reduce its attacks gradually.



However, no decision has been reached on withdrawing from the five sites. Early indications suggest Israel may consider leaving some of them while insisting on a security buffer zone.



Israeli reports also noted openness to a U.S.-backed proposal to establish an industrial zone near the border, on condition that no residential buildings would be allowed, effectively turning the area into a buffer zone.



Meanwhile, more hardline voices in Israel have called for intensifying pressure on Hezbollah, pushing for its disarmament and even advocating expanding targeted assassinations against senior Hezbollah officials, including Wafiq Safa, Abou Ali Haidar, Haytham Tabatabai, and Talal Hamieh.



These voices are also urging Israeli decision-makers to pursue a broader security agreement that would cover joint management of the Hasbani River's water flow, allow tourist passage through the Ras Naqoura crossing, and secure other concessions that would help cement Israel's upper hand over Lebanon.