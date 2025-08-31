News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
27
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ibtasim Ayoha Al General
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
27
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Border on edge: Israeli strikes in South Lebanon raise escalation fears
News Bulletin Reports
31-08-2025 | 12:55
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Border on edge: Israeli strikes in South Lebanon raise escalation fears
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Israeli airstrikes on South Lebanon on Sunday pushed the border region into a new phase of escalation, raising fears of a wider confrontation.
The heavy bombardment sent shockwaves across northern Israeli towns along the frontier, prompting heightened alert levels and leaving residents on edge. The Israeli army claimed Hezbollah continues to expand its military and rocket capabilities in preparation for a potential escalation against Israel.
While Israeli surveillance drones maintained a constant presence in Lebanese skies, the army announced it would press on with operations to prevent Hezbollah from bolstering its arsenal, including what it alleged were underground facilities.
Military analysts described Sunday’s strikes as preemptive, underscoring Israel’s insistence on maintaining control over five occupied border positions and its reluctance to scale back its campaign.
Instead of reducing hostilities, Israel has sought to intensify its operations, arguing that disarming Hezbollah would be a drawn-out process, one that the group could exploit to strengthen its forces. An Israeli security report described the disarmament of Hezbollah as a highly complex task with slim chances of success, even over the long term.
Despite international condemnations of Israel’s near-daily operations, Israeli officials said the strikes and the looming threat of escalation remain their strongest tools to keep Hezbollah militarily weakened, noting that the group has yet to restore the capabilities it lost in the war fully.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Border
Edge
Israeli
Strikes
South Lebanon
Escalation
Next
New exit incentives: Syrian families crowd Lebanon border in mass return
Lebanon weighs internal dialogue vs. external pressure: Army weapons plan faces delays
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-07-16
Syria says Israeli strikes on Damascus, south a 'dangerous escalation'
Middle East News
2025-07-16
Syria says Israeli strikes on Damascus, south a 'dangerous escalation'
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-07
Israeli army claims strikes on Hezbollah sites in Bekaa and south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-07-07
Israeli army claims strikes on Hezbollah sites in Bekaa and south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-11
Heavy rain and thunderstorms raise fears of flash floods in Hermel
Lebanon News
2025-08-11
Heavy rain and thunderstorms raise fears of flash floods in Hermel
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-27
President Aoun condemns Israeli strikes on South Lebanon, urges international action
Lebanon News
2025-06-27
President Aoun condemns Israeli strikes on South Lebanon, urges international action
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
New exit incentives: Syrian families crowd Lebanon border in mass return
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
New exit incentives: Syrian families crowd Lebanon border in mass return
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-30
Lebanon weighs internal dialogue vs. external pressure: Army weapons plan faces delays
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-30
Lebanon weighs internal dialogue vs. external pressure: Army weapons plan faces delays
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-30
New hope for patients: Lebanon opens door to kidney transplants with full financial coverage
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-30
New hope for patients: Lebanon opens door to kidney transplants with full financial coverage
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-30
Israel ‘confronts’ Gaza occupation choice: Security chiefs, hostage threats in focus
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-30
Israel ‘confronts’ Gaza occupation choice: Security chiefs, hostage threats in focus
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-03
PM Salam: No justice for the Beirut Port explosion without truth and accountability
Lebanon News
2025-08-03
PM Salam: No justice for the Beirut Port explosion without truth and accountability
0
Lebanon News
08:58
Berri says open to dialogue on weapons future, considers 'unacceptable' to burden Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
08:58
Berri says open to dialogue on weapons future, considers 'unacceptable' to burden Lebanese Army
0
World News
2025-05-01
US-Ukraine minerals deal: Inside the details
World News
2025-05-01
US-Ukraine minerals deal: Inside the details
0
Middle East News
2025-08-23
Israeli-American consultations continue on US proposal, sources tell LBCI
Middle East News
2025-08-23
Israeli-American consultations continue on US proposal, sources tell LBCI
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:56
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
07:56
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
New exit incentives: Syrian families crowd Lebanon border in mass return
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
New exit incentives: Syrian families crowd Lebanon border in mass return
2
Lebanon News
08:58
Berri says open to dialogue on weapons future, considers 'unacceptable' to burden Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
08:58
Berri says open to dialogue on weapons future, considers 'unacceptable' to burden Lebanese Army
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Border on edge: Israeli strikes in South Lebanon raise escalation fears
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Border on edge: Israeli strikes in South Lebanon raise escalation fears
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:52
Netanyahu says Israel targeted Hamas spokesman Abu Ubaida
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:52
Netanyahu says Israel targeted Hamas spokesman Abu Ubaida
5
Lebanon News
10:28
Israeli airstrikes hit motorcycle in Nabatieh and Ali Taher area in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:28
Israeli airstrikes hit motorcycle in Nabatieh and Ali Taher area in South Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
06:29
Hezbollah's MP Hassan Izz-Al-Din slams Lebanese government over monopoly of weapons decision
Lebanon News
06:29
Hezbollah's MP Hassan Izz-Al-Din slams Lebanese government over monopoly of weapons decision
7
Lebanon News
05:19
Israeli army: Airstrikes on South Lebanon targeted Hezbollah infrastructure
Lebanon News
05:19
Israeli army: Airstrikes on South Lebanon targeted Hezbollah infrastructure
8
Lebanon News
07:56
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
07:56
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More