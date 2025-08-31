Border on edge: Israeli strikes in South Lebanon raise escalation fears

News Bulletin Reports
31-08-2025 | 12:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Border on edge: Israeli strikes in South Lebanon raise escalation fears
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Border on edge: Israeli strikes in South Lebanon raise escalation fears

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Israeli airstrikes on South Lebanon on Sunday pushed the border region into a new phase of escalation, raising fears of a wider confrontation.

The heavy bombardment sent shockwaves across northern Israeli towns along the frontier, prompting heightened alert levels and leaving residents on edge. The Israeli army claimed Hezbollah continues to expand its military and rocket capabilities in preparation for a potential escalation against Israel.

While Israeli surveillance drones maintained a constant presence in Lebanese skies, the army announced it would press on with operations to prevent Hezbollah from bolstering its arsenal, including what it alleged were underground facilities. 

Military analysts described Sunday’s strikes as preemptive, underscoring Israel’s insistence on maintaining control over five occupied border positions and its reluctance to scale back its campaign.

Instead of reducing hostilities, Israel has sought to intensify its operations, arguing that disarming Hezbollah would be a drawn-out process, one that the group could exploit to strengthen its forces. An Israeli security report described the disarmament of Hezbollah as a highly complex task with slim chances of success, even over the long term.

Despite international condemnations of Israel’s near-daily operations, Israeli officials said the strikes and the looming threat of escalation remain their strongest tools to keep Hezbollah militarily weakened, noting that the group has yet to restore the capabilities it lost in the war fully.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Border

Edge

Israeli

Strikes

South Lebanon

Escalation

LBCI Next
New exit incentives: Syrian families crowd Lebanon border in mass return
Lebanon weighs internal dialogue vs. external pressure: Army weapons plan faces delays
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-16

Syria says Israeli strikes on Damascus, south a 'dangerous escalation'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-07

Israeli army claims strikes on Hezbollah sites in Bekaa and south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-11

Heavy rain and thunderstorms raise fears of flash floods in Hermel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-27

President Aoun condemns Israeli strikes on South Lebanon, urges international action

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

New exit incentives: Syrian families crowd Lebanon border in mass return

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-30

Lebanon weighs internal dialogue vs. external pressure: Army weapons plan faces delays

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-30

New hope for patients: Lebanon opens door to kidney transplants with full financial coverage

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-30

Israel ‘confronts’ Gaza occupation choice: Security chiefs, hostage threats in focus

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-03

PM Salam: No justice for the Beirut Port explosion without truth and accountability

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:58

Berri says open to dialogue on weapons future, considers 'unacceptable' to burden Lebanese Army

LBCI
World News
2025-05-01

US-Ukraine minerals deal: Inside the details

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-08-23

Israeli-American consultations continue on US proposal, sources tell LBCI

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:56

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

New exit incentives: Syrian families crowd Lebanon border in mass return

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:58

Berri says open to dialogue on weapons future, considers 'unacceptable' to burden Lebanese Army

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Border on edge: Israeli strikes in South Lebanon raise escalation fears

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:52

Netanyahu says Israel targeted Hamas spokesman Abu Ubaida

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:28

Israeli airstrikes hit motorcycle in Nabatieh and Ali Taher area in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:29

Hezbollah's MP Hassan Izz-Al-Din slams Lebanese government over monopoly of weapons decision

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

Israeli army: Airstrikes on South Lebanon targeted Hezbollah infrastructure

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:56

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More