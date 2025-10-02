Political fight over election law threatens legislative paralysis in Lebanon—the details

Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Amid a political struggle over amending the election law for diaspora voting, the parliamentary session twice failed to reach quorum. This disruption caused collateral damage to previously approved bills and proposals, as well as to initiatives still on the agenda that were never discussed.



Political observers say the conflict—rooted largely in disputes over Hezbollah’s weapons and influence—could lead to legislative paralysis, further delaying reforms demanded at both regional and international levels.



Sources indicate that the speaker of parliament will not convene the parliamentary bureau to ratify the minutes of the previous session, which would make previously approved bills effective, including public-private partnership initiatives.



He also reportedly will not call a new session if quorum is not met and insists that the agenda remain identical to the previous session, leaving no room to introduce new proposals related to the election law.



The legislative deadlock has already delayed a $250 million World Bank reconstruction loan, which had been scheduled for approval in the last session.



However, the withdrawal of MPs from the Lebanese Forces, Kataeb Party, and the change movement from the session prevented reaching it, undermining even modest reconstruction efforts strongly demanded by supporters of Hezbollah and the Amal Movement.



Additional consequences include potential delays in revisiting judicial reform legislation returned by the president, reviewing amendments proposed by the Ministry of Finance to the banking restructuring law at the International Monetary Fund’s request, and discussing the 2026 state budget.



All of these setbacks are political in nature, and solutions are expected to be political as well, under the scrutiny of the international community closely monitoring Hezbollah’s weapons, ongoing reforms, and parliamentary elections.