Parliament Speaker Berri pays tribute to Hassan Nasrallah on anniversary of his killing

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri marked the anniversary of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s killing with a tribute to the fallen, saying they remain “the beginning, not the end,” and will continue to live on through the struggle to protect Lebanon, preserve dignity, and safeguard civil peace.



Addressing Nasrallah directly, Berri said he had “won both victory and martyrdom,” adding that his death “lifted the masks off many faces” and closed a chapter in Lebanon’s history.