Lebanon fast-tracks Starlink license: What does this mean for businesses and connectivity?
News Bulletin Reports
12-09-2025 | 13:15
Lebanon fast-tracks Starlink license: What does this mean for businesses and connectivity?
Report by Theresia Rahme, English Adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Elon Musk entered Lebanon’s internet market after the cabinet approved a license for his Starlink service, which will offer satellite internet. The launch date and detailed pricing will be set later, with subscriptions starting at a minimum of $100.
According to information obtained by LBCI, the government fast-tracked the license because other companies are preparing to enter the Lebanese market, most notably Eutelsat, a global French company providing fast satellite internet and communications for individuals and businesses.
It is considered a direct competitor to Starlink, and negotiations between the company and Lebanese authorities are at an advanced stage.
Starlink’s service in Lebanon will initially be limited to businesses, raising the question of whether its entry will negatively affect the local market and companies.
A 500GB package via Starlink costs around $134 globally, while a 500GB package from a Lebanese provider like Ogero costs about $27.
Starlink offers faster, cable-independent service that is unaffected by DSL or fiber issues and can reach areas without infrastructure or internet hubs.
This does not mean Lebanese internet providers will lose out, as Starlink can act as a backup solution, while local companies continue offering cheaper services. If they want to compete, they can invest in infrastructure to deliver internet across Lebanon.
Each company can choose the internet service that suits its location and needs, which does not harm Lebanese providers. In fact, competition increases and ensures connectivity even in previously underserved areas, especially initially, with only about 14,000 Starlink users.
Overall, everyone benefits. Competition rises, thousands of jobs could be created as companies reinvest in Lebanon, and the state could earn 20 to 25 percent in revenue from a share of Starlink’s profits.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Variety and Tech
Elon Musk
Lebanon
Internet
Starlink
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Weapons handover looms in Lebanon’s Palestinian camps, raising security focus
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Weapons handover looms in Lebanon’s Palestinian camps, raising security focus
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Shift in foreign policy: Why influential countries are softening conditions on Lebanon aid
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Shift in foreign policy: Why influential countries are softening conditions on Lebanon aid
