Finance and Budget Committee approves budgets of CDR, Council for South Lebanon, and Higher Relief Commission

The Finance and Budget Committee approved the budgets of the Council for Development and Reconstruction, the Council for South Lebanon, and the Higher Relief Commission, with some amendments.



MP Ibrahim Kanaan said the discussions focused on housing and reconstruction.



“We adopted a mechanism that includes a section related to housing, restoration, and rehabilitation, and we transferred a modest amount from the reserve as a positive gesture from the Lebanese state to our people — all within the budget framework and without any additional spending,” he said.



Kanaan expressed hope that the World Bank loans related to this file would be approved “before they are canceled,” noting that they amount to $250 million and could reach as much as half a billion dollars.



The committee also approved the budgets of the Supreme Defense Council and the General Directorate of State Security.