Lebanon braces for colder weather, mountain snow this weekend

12-11-2025 | 02:07
Lebanon braces for colder weather, mountain snow this weekend
Lebanon braces for colder weather, mountain snow this weekend

Moist air masses are affecting Lebanon, bringing lower temperatures and a chance of light, scattered rain in the north.

By Thursday afternoon, a low-pressure system is expected to move in, intensifying between Friday and Saturday before easing on Sunday. The system will bring a sharp drop in temperatures, heavy thunderstorms at times, and snowfall on mountains above 2,200 meters.

