Second round of Lebanon-Israel talks highlights civilian return and ceasefire monitoring
News Bulletin Reports
19-12-2025 | 12:50
High views
Second round of Lebanon-Israel talks highlights civilian return and ceasefire monitoring
Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
The second round of direct negotiations between Lebanon and Israel was held in Naqoura within the framework of the “mechanism” committee tasked with monitoring the ceasefire agreement.
The round included an introductory segment, marking the first participation of Israeli Deputy National Security Council adviser Yossi Draznin.
In the first round, Israel had been represented by Uri Resnick, the senior director for foreign policy at the Israeli National Security Council.
According to Axios, the development followed an Israeli decision to raise the level of representation.
Western sources told LBCI that Draznin had originally been expected to attend the first meeting but was outside the country on a previously scheduled trip and was unable to change his plans, preventing his participation at that time.
During the meeting, civilian participants focused on creating conditions for the safe return of residents to their homes, advancing reconstruction efforts, and addressing economic priorities.
They stressed that sustained political and economic progress is necessary to strengthen security gains and entrench lasting peace, according to a statement issued by the U.S. Embassy in Beirut.
On the military front, the Lebanese army presented a detailed and documented briefing on measures it has implemented on the ground. Discussions also addressed mechanisms to verify these actions.
The Lebanese delegation raised obstacles imposed by Israel that it said prevent the army from fully carrying out its mission regarding Hezbollah’s weapons.
The Israeli account of the meeting was outlined in a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, which said the talks were part of ongoing security dialogue aimed at ensuring the disarmament of Hezbollah by the Lebanese army.
The statement also said discussions covered ways to advance economic projects intended to demonstrate a shared interest in removing what Israel considers a threat posed by Hezbollah and achieving sustainable security for residents on both sides of the border.
Lebanon’s chief negotiator, Ambassador Simon Karam, briefed President Joseph Aoun on the meeting.
Aoun stressed that the priority at this stage is enabling residents of border villages to return to their towns, homes, and lands, describing this step as the essential entry point for addressing other issues.
Attention is now focused on the third round of direct negotiations between Lebanon and Israel, scheduled for January 7.
