News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
13
o
Bekaa
2
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
12
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nokta Ntaha
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Bekaa
2
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
12
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Rifts surface: Netanyahu seeks Trump's backing as disputes emerge over Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria
News Bulletin Reports
29-12-2025 | 12:49
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Rifts surface: Netanyahu seeks Trump's backing as disputes emerge over Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
As Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu heads into talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, he is seeking to persuade Washington to endorse Israel's strategy of sustaining military pressure across multiple fronts.
Israeli officials in Tel Aviv acknowledge growing disagreements with Washington on several key files, expressing concern over Trump's ability to impose his own vision, particularly regarding Gaza and Syria. Despite these differences, Netanyahu's top priority remains securing a U.S. green light for a strike against Iran.
Lebanon is also high on the agenda, with the talks taking place days before the end of the first phase of a plan aimed at disarming Hezbollah.
In this context, leverage and bargaining tools abound.
Washington is encouraging a diplomatic track with the Lebanese government before Israel considers launching a major military operation against Hezbollah. Keen not to alienate its U.S. ally, Tel Aviv is pursuing a dual approach.
On one track, Israel is pushing for a statement by the Lebanese government expressing a willingness to pursue peace with Israel. On the other hand, it is maintaining a military posture that includes refusing to withdraw from five positions it occupies, keeping Lebanese airspace open to Israeli warplanes, and seeking possible U.S. approval for a large-scale attack on Lebanon.
The Syrian front remains equally complex. Israeli officials have said talks with Damascus have reached a dead end, as Israel tightens its grip on Mount Hermon and the Golan Heights and steps up what it describes as support for the Druze community in Sweida under the banner of protection.
Netanyahu's approach to Syria is expected to put him at odds with Trump, who is seen as backing Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa.
Adding to the challenges is what Israel views as the Turkish front, which Tel Aviv considers among the most sensitive issues to emerge from the Trump-Netanyahu talks. Israeli officials believe the discussions will draw strategic lines that will define the period before and after the meeting in Florida.
At stake is a significant test for both allies: Israel's drive to maximize its strategic gains, and the United States' effort to close as many fronts as possible opened by the Al-Aqsa Flood war more than two years ago, with no clear end in sight.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel
Netanyahu
US
Trump
Gaza
Lebanon
Syria
Next
Lebanon draws growing regional attention as talks span Doha to Cairo
Nighttime river crossing ends in disaster on Lebanon-Syria border — details
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-28
Eyes on Florida, full agenda: Trump, Netanyahu to weigh Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and Iran
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-28
Eyes on Florida, full agenda: Trump, Netanyahu to weigh Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and Iran
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-16
Lebanon, Gaza, and Syria tensions: Israel seeks last-minute changes to Gaza Peace Plan at UN
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-16
Lebanon, Gaza, and Syria tensions: Israel seeks last-minute changes to Gaza Peace Plan at UN
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-06
Disputes over key terms: Israel and Hamas begin prisoner swap talks amid tensions over Gaza control
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-06
Disputes over key terms: Israel and Hamas begin prisoner swap talks amid tensions over Gaza control
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-26
Lebanon and Syria on edge ahead of high-stakes Trump-Netanyahu meeting
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-26
Lebanon and Syria on edge ahead of high-stakes Trump-Netanyahu meeting
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
From Cabinet to Parliament: Financial gap bill sparks fresh political tensions in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
From Cabinet to Parliament: Financial gap bill sparks fresh political tensions in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon draws growing regional attention as talks span Doha to Cairo
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon draws growing regional attention as talks span Doha to Cairo
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-28
Nighttime river crossing ends in disaster on Lebanon-Syria border — details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-28
Nighttime river crossing ends in disaster on Lebanon-Syria border — details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-28
Eyes on Florida, full agenda: Trump, Netanyahu to weigh Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and Iran
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-28
Eyes on Florida, full agenda: Trump, Netanyahu to weigh Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and Iran
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:58
Egyptian Ambassador hails Lebanon’s financial reform, pledges support for energy sector
Lebanon News
04:58
Egyptian Ambassador hails Lebanon’s financial reform, pledges support for energy sector
0
Middle East News
2025-11-20
Two Syrian soldiers killed in clashes with SDF, ministry says
Middle East News
2025-11-20
Two Syrian soldiers killed in clashes with SDF, ministry says
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-03
Sources reveal details of Lebanon-Israel ceasefire mechanism meeting to LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-03
Sources reveal details of Lebanon-Israel ceasefire mechanism meeting to LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-29
PM Salam calls for full disarmament of Palestinian camps after killing of Elio Ernesto Abou Hanna
Lebanon News
2025-10-29
PM Salam calls for full disarmament of Palestinian camps after killing of Elio Ernesto Abou Hanna
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon draws growing regional attention as talks span Doha to Cairo
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon draws growing regional attention as talks span Doha to Cairo
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
From Cabinet to Parliament: Financial gap bill sparks fresh political tensions in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
From Cabinet to Parliament: Financial gap bill sparks fresh political tensions in Lebanon
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Rifts surface: Netanyahu seeks Trump's backing as disputes emerge over Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Rifts surface: Netanyahu seeks Trump's backing as disputes emerge over Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria
4
Lebanon News
11:16
PM Salam: Lebanese Cabinet sends financial gap law to Parliament
Lebanon News
11:16
PM Salam: Lebanese Cabinet sends financial gap law to Parliament
5
Lebanon News
06:29
Samir Geagea: Hezbollah’s role has crippled Lebanon, elections key to change
Lebanon News
06:29
Samir Geagea: Hezbollah’s role has crippled Lebanon, elections key to change
6
Lebanon News
04:58
Egyptian Ambassador hails Lebanon’s financial reform, pledges support for energy sector
Lebanon News
04:58
Egyptian Ambassador hails Lebanon’s financial reform, pledges support for energy sector
7
Lebanon News
06:01
President Aoun: Signing MoU with Egypt to meet Lebanon’s natural gas needs
Lebanon News
06:01
President Aoun: Signing MoU with Egypt to meet Lebanon’s natural gas needs
8
Lebanon News
07:36
Lebanese FM holds meetings on Palestinian ties
Lebanon News
07:36
Lebanese FM holds meetings on Palestinian ties
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More