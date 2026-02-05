The World Economic Forum, which organises the annual Davos summit, said Thursday that it would conduct an independent review into its chief executive's interactions with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.



"The WEF seeks to clarify recent disclosures regarding its president and CEO, Borge Brende, and his participating in three business dinners with Jeffrey Epstein, along with subsequent email and SMS communications," the forum said.



"In light of these interactions, the governing board requested the audit and risk committee to look into the matter, which subsequently decided to initiate an independent review."



AFP



