Trump to preside over first meeting of Board of Peace with many Gaza questions unresolved

19-02-2026 | 08:56
Trump to preside over first meeting of Board of Peace with many Gaza questions unresolved
Trump to preside over first meeting of Board of Peace with many Gaza questions unresolved

U.S. President Donald Trump will preside over the first meeting of his Board of Peace on Thursday with unresolved questions on the future of Gaza hanging over an event expected to include representatives from more than 45 nations.

The disarmament of Hamas militants and accompanying withdrawal of Israeli troops, the size of the reconstruction fund and the flow of humanitarian aid to the war-battered populace of Gaza are among the major questions likely to test the effectiveness of the board in the weeks and months ahead.

Trump is to address the group at the Donald J. Trump U.S. Institute of Peace - a building in Washington the president recently renamed for himself - and announce that participating nations have raised $5 billion for the reconstruction fund.


Reuters
 

