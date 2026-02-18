News
From Gaza to Iran: Israel flags regional threats as Board of Peace convenes
News Bulletin Reports
18-02-2026 | 12:59
From Gaza to Iran: Israel flags regional threats as Board of Peace convenes
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
The first session of the Board of Peace announced by U.S. President Donald Trump is set to be held on Thursday in Washington, amid hopes it could help end the war in Gaza.
This comes as Israel warns of rising regional threats against it, stretching from Gaza to the West Bank and Jerusalem, and extending to Lebanon, Yemen and Iran.
These warnings are expected to be raised by a representative of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the launch event of the Board of Peace, namely Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar.
Despite reports of optimism surrounding U.S.-Iran talks, Israel expects not only the failure of these negotiations but also an imminent U.S. strike on Iran.
This assessment has prompted the Israeli military to intensify its preparations, despite internal disagreement over the timing of such a strike, though not over its likelihood.
As the world awaits the convening of the Board of Peace in Washington, Israel on the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan effectively turned the West Bank and Jerusalem into near-militarized zones.
Israeli forces deployed commando units to the West Bank and reinforced their presence in areas designated as friction zones.
Large numbers of police were also deployed in East Jerusalem and around the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, where restrictions were imposed on the entry of worshippers from the West Bank and Jerusalem. At the same time, a number of settlers entered the mosque compound.
Hours before the Board of Peace meeting in Washington, Israel sought to reinforce its narrative in an effort to persuade participants of what it describes as a growing existential threat, one that it says is driving its planning and actions not only in Gaza but across the region.
