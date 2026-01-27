Parliament discusses 2026 budget as disputes over weapons, Iran and elections surface: The details

27-01-2026 | 12:50
Parliament discusses 2026 budget as disputes over weapons, Iran and elections surface: The details
Parliament discusses 2026 budget as disputes over weapons, Iran and elections surface: The details

Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

Lebanon’s parliament convened to discuss the 2026 budget, but the session veered beyond its official agenda to address issues ranging from the ongoing debate over weapons, support for Iran, and the upcoming parliamentary elections, scheduled in less than four months.

More than half of the lawmakers requested the floor, using the session to send messages to their constituents. A concise overview of the budget was presented by the head of the Finance Committee.

Deputy Speaker highlighted that there is still no clear decision regarding the electoral process. Sheikh Naim Qassem reiterated his stance in support of Iran.

Lawmakers, including Georges Adwan and Paula Yacoubian, delivered remarks reflecting various political positions. 

MP Jamil Al Sayyed called on colleagues to avoid humiliating the resistance and its supporters. 

Hezbollah raised concerns over the fate of those subjected daily to killing and displacement.

The Socialist Party urged attention to the rights of public sector workers.

Despite differences over figures, officials said the budget is expected to be approved within the constitutional deadline, before the end of January.
 

