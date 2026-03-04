Qatar Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani held a call with Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday, as Tehran pressed its missile and drone campaign against Gulf states including Qatar.



Sheikh Mohammed urged "an immediate halt to these attacks", according to a statement by Qatar's foreign ministry and accused Tehran of seeking to "harm its neighbours and drag them into a war that is not theirs".



The Qatari prime minister said Iran had "struck civilian and residential areas within the State of Qatar" despite Araghchi's assertion "the Iranian missile attacks were directed at American interests and did not target the State of Qatar".



AFP