Israel prepares for ‘worst-case’ Iranian retaliation while weighing US strike scenarios

News Bulletin Reports
31-01-2026 | 12:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel prepares for ‘worst-case’ Iranian retaliation while weighing US strike scenarios
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Israel prepares for ‘worst-case’ Iranian retaliation while weighing US strike scenarios

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian 

At the Port of Eilat in southern Israel, the U.S. destroyer USS Delbert D. Black has docked to reinforce Israel’s missile defense systems in case Iran retaliates against a potential U.S. strike by targeting Tel Aviv.

According to Israeli officials, the destroyer is a core component of the U.S. naval fleet. It is equipped with systems capable of intercepting ballistic missiles and has offensive firepower with a range extending deep into Iranian territory.

The arrival of the destroyer coincided with Israeli security agencies assessing the threat posed by Iranian ballistic missiles to Israel.

As Washington’s next steps remain unclear, Tel Aviv has conveyed a message expressing concern that negotiations with Iran may fail to address key issues, including Tehran’s nuclear program, which Israel believes would increase the security threat it faces.

Meanwhile, Israeli officials are discussing several scenarios for a potential U.S. strike. These include special forces raids on Iranian nuclear sites not destroyed in previous attacks, aimed at inflicting significant damage on Iran’s missile and nuclear programs or weakening the regime, followed by strikes on ballistic missile infrastructure.

Other scenarios under consideration include large-scale, intensive airstrikes on headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and buildings linked to the Iranian regime, as well as targeted strikes on sites not hit in earlier campaigns, including symbolic regime locations, or the launch of cyber operations.

In response to these scenarios, Tel Aviv is preparing for the possibility that Iran could launch missiles and drones toward Israel and mobilize its allies to attack from multiple fronts. 

Israeli officials are also monitoring the deployment of U.S. forces in the Middle East and ongoing military exercises aimed at enhancing Israel’s ability to deploy and operate for several days.

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Middle East News

Israel

United States

Iran

Eilat

USS Delbert D. Black

LBCI Next
Syrian prisoners become bargaining chip in Lebanon-Syria talks
Israel seeks US backing for potential strike on Iran's ballistic missile sites
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-29

Scenarios emerge: Israel warns of regional war with Iran as US prepares for possible escalation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-05

Israel intensifies Gaza operations as UN prepares to debate US proposal for international force

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-30

Israel seeks US backing for potential strike on Iran's ballistic missile sites

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-22

On high alert: Israel braces for potential US strike on Iran and Hezbollah’s possible response

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Lebanon’s salary dilemma: Public sector demands clash with an empty treasury

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Syrian prisoners become bargaining chip in Lebanon-Syria talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-30

Israel seeks US backing for potential strike on Iran's ballistic missile sites

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-30

Association of Banks warns $20 billion needed to repay small depositors—the details

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-11-06

Angelina Jolie visits Ukraine's frontline city Kherson

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-10

Lebanese PM Salam meets US delegation, reaffirms commitment to reform and sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-26

UNIFIL: More than 400 weapons caches and infrastructure found have been handed over to Lebanese Army

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Syrian prisoners become bargaining chip in Lebanon-Syria talks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
06:58

Explosion reported at building in Iran Gulf city, cause unknown: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Israel reports strike on Hezbollah member in Markaba

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Israel prepares for ‘worst-case’ Iranian retaliation while weighing US strike scenarios

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Lebanon’s salary dilemma: Public sector demands clash with an empty treasury

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Syrian prisoners become bargaining chip in Lebanon-Syria talks

LBCI
Middle East News
09:11

One person killed, 14 hurt in blast in Iranian port of Bandar Abbas, Iranian media reports

LBCI
Middle East News
09:05

Four killed in gas blast in residential building in Iran's Ahvaz, media reports

LBCI
World News
13:15

Top Iran security official says progress towards talks with US

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More