News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
17
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Conversations with Ricardo Karam
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
17
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel prepares for ‘worst-case’ Iranian retaliation while weighing US strike scenarios
News Bulletin Reports
31-01-2026 | 12:55
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israel prepares for ‘worst-case’ Iranian retaliation while weighing US strike scenarios
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
At the Port of Eilat in southern Israel, the U.S. destroyer USS Delbert D. Black has docked to reinforce Israel’s missile defense systems in case Iran retaliates against a potential U.S. strike by targeting Tel Aviv.
According to Israeli officials, the destroyer is a core component of the U.S. naval fleet. It is equipped with systems capable of intercepting ballistic missiles and has offensive firepower with a range extending deep into Iranian territory.
The arrival of the destroyer coincided with Israeli security agencies assessing the threat posed by Iranian ballistic missiles to Israel.
As Washington’s next steps remain unclear, Tel Aviv has conveyed a message expressing concern that negotiations with Iran may fail to address key issues, including Tehran’s nuclear program, which Israel believes would increase the security threat it faces.
Meanwhile, Israeli officials are discussing several scenarios for a potential U.S. strike. These include special forces raids on Iranian nuclear sites not destroyed in previous attacks, aimed at inflicting significant damage on Iran’s missile and nuclear programs or weakening the regime, followed by strikes on ballistic missile infrastructure.
Other scenarios under consideration include large-scale, intensive airstrikes on headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and buildings linked to the Iranian regime, as well as targeted strikes on sites not hit in earlier campaigns, including symbolic regime locations, or the launch of cyber operations.
In response to these scenarios, Tel Aviv is preparing for the possibility that Iran could launch missiles and drones toward Israel and mobilize its allies to attack from multiple fronts.
Israeli officials are also monitoring the deployment of U.S. forces in the Middle East and ongoing military exercises aimed at enhancing Israel’s ability to deploy and operate for several days.
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Middle East News
Israel
United States
Iran
Eilat
USS Delbert D. Black
Next
Syrian prisoners become bargaining chip in Lebanon-Syria talks
Israel seeks US backing for potential strike on Iran's ballistic missile sites
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-29
Scenarios emerge: Israel warns of regional war with Iran as US prepares for possible escalation
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-29
Scenarios emerge: Israel warns of regional war with Iran as US prepares for possible escalation
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-05
Israel intensifies Gaza operations as UN prepares to debate US proposal for international force
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-05
Israel intensifies Gaza operations as UN prepares to debate US proposal for international force
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-30
Israel seeks US backing for potential strike on Iran's ballistic missile sites
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-30
Israel seeks US backing for potential strike on Iran's ballistic missile sites
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-22
On high alert: Israel braces for potential US strike on Iran and Hezbollah’s possible response
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-22
On high alert: Israel braces for potential US strike on Iran and Hezbollah’s possible response
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Lebanon’s salary dilemma: Public sector demands clash with an empty treasury
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Lebanon’s salary dilemma: Public sector demands clash with an empty treasury
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Syrian prisoners become bargaining chip in Lebanon-Syria talks
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Syrian prisoners become bargaining chip in Lebanon-Syria talks
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-30
Israel seeks US backing for potential strike on Iran's ballistic missile sites
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-30
Israel seeks US backing for potential strike on Iran's ballistic missile sites
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-30
Association of Banks warns $20 billion needed to repay small depositors—the details
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-30
Association of Banks warns $20 billion needed to repay small depositors—the details
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-11-06
Angelina Jolie visits Ukraine's frontline city Kherson
World News
2025-11-06
Angelina Jolie visits Ukraine's frontline city Kherson
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-10
Lebanese PM Salam meets US delegation, reaffirms commitment to reform and sovereignty
Lebanon News
2025-11-10
Lebanese PM Salam meets US delegation, reaffirms commitment to reform and sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-26
UNIFIL: More than 400 weapons caches and infrastructure found have been handed over to Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
2026-01-26
UNIFIL: More than 400 weapons caches and infrastructure found have been handed over to Lebanese Army
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Syrian prisoners become bargaining chip in Lebanon-Syria talks
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Syrian prisoners become bargaining chip in Lebanon-Syria talks
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
06:58
Explosion reported at building in Iran Gulf city, cause unknown: AFP
Middle East News
06:58
Explosion reported at building in Iran Gulf city, cause unknown: AFP
2
Lebanon News
07:26
Israel reports strike on Hezbollah member in Markaba
Lebanon News
07:26
Israel reports strike on Hezbollah member in Markaba
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel prepares for ‘worst-case’ Iranian retaliation while weighing US strike scenarios
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel prepares for ‘worst-case’ Iranian retaliation while weighing US strike scenarios
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Lebanon’s salary dilemma: Public sector demands clash with an empty treasury
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Lebanon’s salary dilemma: Public sector demands clash with an empty treasury
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Syrian prisoners become bargaining chip in Lebanon-Syria talks
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Syrian prisoners become bargaining chip in Lebanon-Syria talks
6
Middle East News
09:11
One person killed, 14 hurt in blast in Iranian port of Bandar Abbas, Iranian media reports
Middle East News
09:11
One person killed, 14 hurt in blast in Iranian port of Bandar Abbas, Iranian media reports
7
Middle East News
09:05
Four killed in gas blast in residential building in Iran's Ahvaz, media reports
Middle East News
09:05
Four killed in gas blast in residential building in Iran's Ahvaz, media reports
8
World News
13:15
Top Iran security official says progress towards talks with US
World News
13:15
Top Iran security official says progress towards talks with US
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More