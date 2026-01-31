Israel prepares for ‘worst-case’ Iranian retaliation while weighing US strike scenarios

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



At the Port of Eilat in southern Israel, the U.S. destroyer USS Delbert D. Black has docked to reinforce Israel’s missile defense systems in case Iran retaliates against a potential U.S. strike by targeting Tel Aviv.



According to Israeli officials, the destroyer is a core component of the U.S. naval fleet. It is equipped with systems capable of intercepting ballistic missiles and has offensive firepower with a range extending deep into Iranian territory.



The arrival of the destroyer coincided with Israeli security agencies assessing the threat posed by Iranian ballistic missiles to Israel.



As Washington’s next steps remain unclear, Tel Aviv has conveyed a message expressing concern that negotiations with Iran may fail to address key issues, including Tehran’s nuclear program, which Israel believes would increase the security threat it faces.



Meanwhile, Israeli officials are discussing several scenarios for a potential U.S. strike. These include special forces raids on Iranian nuclear sites not destroyed in previous attacks, aimed at inflicting significant damage on Iran’s missile and nuclear programs or weakening the regime, followed by strikes on ballistic missile infrastructure.



Other scenarios under consideration include large-scale, intensive airstrikes on headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and buildings linked to the Iranian regime, as well as targeted strikes on sites not hit in earlier campaigns, including symbolic regime locations, or the launch of cyber operations.



In response to these scenarios, Tel Aviv is preparing for the possibility that Iran could launch missiles and drones toward Israel and mobilize its allies to attack from multiple fronts.



Israeli officials are also monitoring the deployment of U.S. forces in the Middle East and ongoing military exercises aimed at enhancing Israel’s ability to deploy and operate for several days.