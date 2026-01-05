Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile program

05-01-2026 | 10:29
Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile program

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that Israel would not allow arch-foe Iran to restore its ballistic missile program, just days after U.S. President Donald Trump issued a similar threat.

"We will not allow Iran to restore its ballistic missile program," Netanyahu told lawmakers, adding that the Islamic Republic would face "severe consequences" if it attacked Israel.

AFP

