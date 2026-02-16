News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
16
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
16
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's election battle deepens: Expat district or 128 seats?
News Bulletin Reports
16-02-2026 | 12:55
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Lebanon's election battle deepens: Expat district or 128 seats?
Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Lebanon's political and constitutional tensions over parliamentary elections are escalating, as officials remain divided over how to apply the country's election law and whether overseas Lebanese should vote for all 128 lawmakers or for a separate expatriate district.
At the presidential palace in Baabda and at the government headquarters, there has been no objection to an advisory opinion issued by the Justice Ministry's Legislation and Consultations Commission, which allows Lebanese voters registered abroad to cast ballots from their countries of residence for all 128 seats.
However, a clear objection has emerged from Ain el-Tineh, where Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri is opposing the approach, heightening political tension around the election file.
According to sources, the fate of holding elections, or failing to hold them, has become tied to one of two steps.
The first is for parliament to convene and amend the current election law. The second is for the government to issue the implementing decrees needed for the so-called 16th electoral district, which allocates six seats specifically for Lebanese living abroad.
If parliament does not convene to approve any amendment to the law, the election process would remain effectively stalled, putting the scheduled vote in doubt.
At the same time, if the government does not issue the implementing decrees for the expatriate district, elections cannot be organized under the existing law, which would also disrupt the electoral deadline.
The situation has created a growing political and legal deadlock. Keeping the law unchanged while also failing to issue the necessary decrees would leave the electoral process trapped in a procedural impasse.
If the government decides to follow the advisory opinion and organize elections as it did in 2022—allowing expatriates to vote for all 128 MPs—it could trigger a political confrontation with parties that oppose this interpretation, including Hezbollah, the Amal Movement, and the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), increasing the risk of disruption.
On the other hand, issuing the implementing decrees for the 16th district could spark a different confrontation with parties that insist expatriates should vote for all 128 seats, including the Lebanese Forces, the Kataeb Party, and the Progressive Socialist Party (PSP).
The dispute leaves the government facing delicate political calculations over which side it is prepared to confront.
Therefore, any delay in parliament convening or in issuing the implementing decrees will not bring Lebanon closer to a solution. Instead, it is likely to deepen the political and legal complexity and further cast doubt on the holding of parliamentary elections.
The possibility of extending parliament's term remains on the table, though such a move would also require a legislative session, one that could quickly become a new arena for political confrontation among rival blocs.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Election
Battle
Expat
District
Seats
Next
Lebanon braces for UNIFIL exit as Germany signals continued role amid shifting security landscape
Israel steps up drills ahead of second round of US-Iran talks
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-11
Political deadlock deepens over Lebanon's election law—The latest
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-11
Political deadlock deepens over Lebanon's election law—The latest
0
Lebanon News
08:56
Lebanon's Interior Minister says election process underway under current law
Lebanon News
08:56
Lebanon's Interior Minister says election process underway under current law
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-28
Lebanon's budget debate overshadowed by politics and election talk
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-28
Lebanon's budget debate overshadowed by politics and election talk
0
Middle East News
2026-01-10
Kurdish forces deny Syrian army has taken over Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsud district
Middle East News
2026-01-10
Kurdish forces deny Syrian army has taken over Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsud district
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon braces for UNIFIL exit as Germany signals continued role amid shifting security landscape
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon braces for UNIFIL exit as Germany signals continued role amid shifting security landscape
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Israel steps up drills ahead of second round of US-Iran talks
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Israel steps up drills ahead of second round of US-Iran talks
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-15
Lebanon’s Cabinet faces crunch decision on public sector pay raises
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-15
Lebanon’s Cabinet faces crunch decision on public sector pay raises
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-15
Securing the Litani: Lebanese Army outlines weapons control achievements and next steps
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-15
Securing the Litani: Lebanese Army outlines weapons control achievements and next steps
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-02-13
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2026-02-13
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-15
Lebanon’s Cabinet faces crunch decision on public sector pay raises
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-15
Lebanon’s Cabinet faces crunch decision on public sector pay raises
0
Lebanon News
12:57
21 Tripoli buildings evacuated as Lebanon ramps up social and health support for families
Lebanon News
12:57
21 Tripoli buildings evacuated as Lebanon ramps up social and health support for families
0
Lebanon News
12:01
Cabinet briefed on army weapons control plan, second phase could take months
Lebanon News
12:01
Cabinet briefed on army weapons control plan, second phase could take months
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:38
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
04:38
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:38
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
04:38
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
2
Lebanon News
09:54
Hezbollah chief says group does not want war, blames Lebanese state for Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
09:54
Hezbollah chief says group does not want war, blames Lebanese state for Israeli attacks
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon braces for UNIFIL exit as Germany signals continued role amid shifting security landscape
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon braces for UNIFIL exit as Germany signals continued role amid shifting security landscape
4
Lebanon News
05:51
Following Baabda talks, Germany voices support for Lebanon in joint press conference
Lebanon News
05:51
Following Baabda talks, Germany voices support for Lebanon in joint press conference
5
Lebanon News
12:11
Israeli army reports attack on Hezbollah member in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:11
Israeli army reports attack on Hezbollah member in southern Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
08:56
Lebanon's Interior Minister says election process underway under current law
Lebanon News
08:56
Lebanon's Interior Minister says election process underway under current law
7
Lebanon News
12:01
Cabinet briefed on army weapons control plan, second phase could take months
Lebanon News
12:01
Cabinet briefed on army weapons control plan, second phase could take months
8
Lebanon News
07:23
Lebanese PM tells Bloomberg government is ready to expand role in ceasefire mechanism
Lebanon News
07:23
Lebanese PM tells Bloomberg government is ready to expand role in ceasefire mechanism
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More