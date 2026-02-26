Good news for Lebanon’s diaspora: Passport fees cut, consular charges scrapped

Lebanon News
26-02-2026 | 07:47
High views
Good news for Lebanon's diaspora: Passport fees cut, consular charges scrapped
Good news for Lebanon’s diaspora: Passport fees cut, consular charges scrapped

Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry announced that, effective March 1, 2026, all Lebanese embassies and missions abroad will begin implementing a new circular issued by Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji aimed at easing consular burdens on Lebanese expatriates.

The measures include a 50% reduction in biometric passport fees, the full cancellation of charges related to personal status transactions, including death certificates, procedures for repatriating remains to Lebanon, and the registration and documentation of marriages, divorces, and births, as well as the elimination of fees for the legalization of affidavits and school certificates.

The ministry said the initiative underscores its commitment to standing by Lebanese communities abroad, facilitating their administrative procedures and safeguarding their rights, in recognition of their national role and ongoing contributions to the country.

