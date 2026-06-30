Israel reviews Hezbollah tunnel threat, pushes to reduce reliance on US arms

News Bulletin Reports
30-06-2026 | 13:00
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Israel reviews Hezbollah tunnel threat, pushes to reduce reliance on US arms
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Israel reviews Hezbollah tunnel threat, pushes to reduce reliance on US arms

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Israel has expanded its internal security review beyond the threat posed by Hezbollah's drones to include what officials now describe as a major intelligence failure involving the group's tunnel network along the Lebanese border.

According to information circulating in Israel, officials had received intelligence before Operation Northern Arrows indicating that Iran had helped Hezbollah build an extensive network of tunnels near the border. The underground infrastructure was later described as a strategic asset for the group.

The report noted that the Israeli Air Force's intelligence branch underestimated the significance of the information, assessing that the tunnels were inactive facilities and largely devoid of weapons. At the same time, the Israeli army's 36th Division reportedly failed to detect key tunnels despite operating in close proximity to them.

Israeli officials now say the tunnel network contains command centers, weapons depots, military equipment, dozens of drones, and large quantities of ammunition.

The discoveries have prompted Israel to pursue two parallel tracks. The first focuses on analyzing the types of drones found in the tunnel complexes and developing more effective methods to counter them.

The second centers on reducing Israel's military dependence on the United States, particularly regarding ammunition supplies. Israeli defense planners are seeking what they describe as a "game-changing military advantage" in both offensive and defensive capabilities across the Middle East.

That objective forms part of the "Blue-White" plan, a strategy designed to expand Israel's domestic defense industry and accelerate local ammunition production.

The plan is being led by the Director-General of the Israeli Ministry of Defense, Amir Baram, and will be coordinated closely with the team of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee as part of efforts to redefine aspects of the U.S.-Israel defense relationship.

According to Israeli security sources, the initiative is intended to provide Israel with greater operational freedom while reducing constraints associated with U.S. policies governing the use and supply of American-made weapons.

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