Houthis say toll from Yemen market strike rises to 30 dead

Middle East News
06-11-2026 | 11:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Houthis say toll from Yemen market strike rises to 30 dead
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Houthis say toll from Yemen market strike rises to 30 dead

Yemen's Houthis said the toll from a strike on a market in Taiz province on Friday increased to 30 dead, as the warring sides traded blame for the attack.

"Saudi aircraft targeted the Hadara market in Waziyah district, resulting in 30 deaths and eight injuries," the Houthis' health ministry said in a statement carried by the group's Saba news agency, updating an earlier toll.

AFP

Middle East News

Yemen

Houthis

Taiz

Attack

LBCI Next
Arab votes shake up Israel's politics as Eisenkot moves closer to power
Houthis say strikes on market in Yemen's Taiz province kill 20
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-10-20

Death toll from Houthi attack on Yemen training camp rises to 73

LBCI
Middle East News
09:45

Houthis say strikes on market in Yemen's Taiz province kill 20

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-10-06

Yemen's Houthis say six members of same family killed in Saudi strike

LBCI
World News
2026-09-02

Nepal flood toll rises to 1,114 dead, 3,916 missing: Disaster authority

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Arab votes shake up Israel's politics as Eisenkot moves closer to power

LBCI
Middle East News
09:45

Houthis say strikes on market in Yemen's Taiz province kill 20

LBCI
Middle East News
09:11

Iran says it shot down US MQ-1 drone over Qeshm Island

LBCI
Middle East News
09:09

Seafarer killed in suspected missile attack on tanker in Gulf

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-10-03

Protests over housing flare in Spain after relief measures rejected

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-12

PM Salam: Israel’s actions in southern Lebanon violate international law

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-10-05

Houthis warn Saudi airspace dangerous for civilian flights: Official media

LBCI
World News
2026-09-19

Greenland, Denmark say they expect to sign deal with the US on the sidelines of UN General Assembly

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15

Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09

US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08

Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:29

Lebanon's fuel prices continue to decrease

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:50

Army chief Haykal calls for Israeli withdrawal, vows to preserve Lebanon's internal stability

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

From Baalbek to Beirut: The trail of the explosives shipment under investigation

LBCI
Middle East News
02:24

Israel's president pledges to pick candidate on Sunday to form government

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Arab votes shake up Israel's politics as Eisenkot moves closer to power

LBCI
World News
10:51

Civilian infrastructures 'under attack,' says Italy's Meloni

LBCI
Middle East News
05:36

Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted drone in Mecca region

LBCI
Middle East News
09:11

Iran says it shot down US MQ-1 drone over Qeshm Island

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More