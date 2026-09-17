Palestinian Authority says US denial of Abbas visa to attend UN 'unjustified'

The Palestinian Authority on Thursday slammed a decision by the United States to refuse visas for its officials to attend the U.N. General Assembly in New York next week, a move which includes president Mahmoud Abbas.



In a statement, the Palestinian foreign ministry called it "an unjustified measure that runs counter to efforts to rebuild trust, develop Palestinian–U.S. relations, and create the necessary political climate for implementing the two-state solution and achieving peace and stability".



AFP