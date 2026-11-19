The United States, Britain, France and Germany jointly pressed Tehran at a meeting of the U.N. atomic watchdog's board on Thursday to let inspectors return to its nuclear sites bombed by the U.S. and Israel last year, accusing Tehran of "stonewalling."



Iran has not granted the International Atomic Energy Agency access to those nuclear facilities since the military strikes against them in June 2025.



While the strikes destroyed or badly damaged Iran's three uranium-enrichment plants known to have been operational at the time, Tehran has not said what happened to its stock ⁠of highly enriched uranium, which included material close to weapons grade and remains unaccounted for.



"It should be of concern to all Members of this Board that for a year and a half, the Agency has lost continuity of knowledge regarding Iran's previously verified stockpile of high-enriched uranium," the four Western powers said in a joint statement to the IAEA's 35-nation Board of Governors.







Reuters