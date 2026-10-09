New allegations shake Netanyahu as Israel braces for possible Iran war

News Bulletin Reports
09-10-2026 | 13:01
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New allegations shake Netanyahu as Israel braces for possible Iran war
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New allegations shake Netanyahu as Israel braces for possible Iran war

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
 
Following talks with senior U.S. officials who informed him that the U.S. military was preparing for the possibility of resuming hostilities with Iran within the next three weeks, Israeli army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir said a war during that period could lead to a postponement of Israel’s elections, amid assessments that Iran could retaliate by launching missiles at Israel.

The announcement comes as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces a political and legal crisis following remarks by his former military secretary, Avi Gil, who revealed serious failures by Netanyahu on Oct. 7, when the prime minister was the first Israeli official to be informed of Hamas’ attack, at 6:29 a.m., but failed to act.

More seriously, Gil alleged that records of communications between him and Netanyahu that day had been falsified, prompting Netanyahu’s opponents to call on police to launch an immediate criminal investigation into the matter.

While Netanyahu’s allies have accused Gil of conspiring with the opposition, they have promoted the narrative that Israel faces a “grave security situation” and must continue striking its adversaries, from Iran to Lebanon, Gaza and Syria.

Netanyahu’s camp is rallying support for escalation, amid concerns that Gil’s remarks could undermine the prime minister’s popularity, which had improved in recent days.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel

Eyal Zamir

Hamas

Oct. 7

Benjamin Netanyahu

Lebanon

Syria

Iran

United States

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