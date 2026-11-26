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French court upholds seizure of assets linked to former BDL governor Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
26-11-2026 | 12:12
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French court upholds seizure of assets linked to former BDL governor Riad Salameh
A French appeals court on Thursday upheld a judicial order to seize assets belonging to former Banque du Liban (BDL) governor Riad Salameh as part of an investigation into alleged illicitly acquired assets linked to Lebanon, a judicial source told AFP.
The assets seized in the United Kingdom and Belgium, linked to Salameh and his son Nady through two companies, are valued at 37 million euros, according to a source familiar with the case.
Salameh, who served as central bank governor from 1993 to 2023 and is currently being held at a Lebanese hospital, has been subject to an international arrest warrant since May 2023. He is suspected of amassing a vast real estate and banking fortune in Europe and the United States through the embezzlement of Lebanese public funds, allegedly in collusion with several parties.
A total of 10 parties have been formally charged in the case, including HSBC Private Bank (Suisse), a subsidiary of the British banking giant HSBC, which is suspected of helping Salameh embezzle around $330 million from BDL.
AFP
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