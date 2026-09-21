UKMTO: Tanker hit by debris from unidentified projectiles near Strait of Hormuz

Middle East News
21-09-2026 | 10:37
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UKMTO: Tanker hit by debris from unidentified projectiles near Strait of Hormuz
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UKMTO: Tanker hit by debris from unidentified projectiles near Strait of Hormuz

A liquefied petroleum gas tanker leaving the Strait of Hormuz was hit by debris from unidentified projectiles, the UK Maritime Trade Operations said Monday.

The agency said the tanker would continue to its next port of call, adding that all crew members were safe.

Reuters

Middle East News

Tanker

debris

unidentified

projectiles

Strait

Hormuz

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