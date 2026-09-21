News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
27
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wled Al Balad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
27
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UKMTO: Tanker hit by debris from unidentified projectiles near Strait of Hormuz
Middle East News
21-09-2026 | 10:37
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UKMTO: Tanker hit by debris from unidentified projectiles near Strait of Hormuz
A liquefied petroleum gas tanker leaving the Strait of Hormuz was hit by debris from unidentified projectiles, the UK Maritime Trade Operations said Monday.
The agency said the tanker would continue to its next port of call, adding that all crew members were safe.
Reuters
Middle East News
Tanker
debris
unidentified
projectiles
Strait
Hormuz
Sources to Reuters: Trump held phone call with Yemeni president on Sunday
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-06-27
Oil tanker hit by 'unidentified projectile' in Strait of Hormuz: Maritime agency
Middle East News
2026-06-27
Oil tanker hit by 'unidentified projectile' in Strait of Hormuz: Maritime agency
0
Middle East News
2026-09-15
UKMTO: Vessel hit by projectile in Strait of Hormuz, no damage reported
Middle East News
2026-09-15
UKMTO: Vessel hit by projectile in Strait of Hormuz, no damage reported
0
Middle East News
2026-08-31
US denies Iran claim that oil tanker hit mines near Strait of Hormuz
Middle East News
2026-08-31
US denies Iran claim that oil tanker hit mines near Strait of Hormuz
0
Middle East News
2026-09-01
Iran state media says four projectiles hit areas east of Hormuz Strait
Middle East News
2026-09-01
Iran state media says four projectiles hit areas east of Hormuz Strait
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:05
Sources to Reuters: Trump held phone call with Yemeni president on Sunday
Middle East News
10:05
Sources to Reuters: Trump held phone call with Yemeni president on Sunday
0
Middle East News
08:53
Bessent: China ‘heavily engaged’ in Iran sanctions campaign
Middle East News
08:53
Bessent: China ‘heavily engaged’ in Iran sanctions campaign
0
World News
06:18
US refuses visas for Iran president's UN communications team: State media
World News
06:18
US refuses visas for Iran president's UN communications team: State media
0
Middle East News
06:00
Syrian ammunition depot explodes in fourth such blast this month
Middle East News
06:00
Syrian ammunition depot explodes in fourth such blast this month
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-09-10
UAE to invest 40 billion euros in Germany, including for data centres: Berlin
Middle East News
2026-09-10
UAE to invest 40 billion euros in Germany, including for data centres: Berlin
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-26
Minister Makki says cabinet key to crisis decisions, urges unity at critical moment
Lebanon News
2026-03-26
Minister Makki says cabinet key to crisis decisions, urges unity at critical moment
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-19
Israeli army claims 250 militants killed, over 1,000 weapons seized in South Lebanon operations
Lebanon News
2026-04-19
Israeli army claims 250 militants killed, over 1,000 weapons seized in South Lebanon operations
0
Middle East News
2026-02-28
Blasts heard over Jerusalem: AFP journalists
Middle East News
2026-02-28
Blasts heard over Jerusalem: AFP journalists
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel looks beyond seven fronts as attention turns to Iran
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel looks beyond seven fronts as attention turns to Iran
2
Lebanon News
07:48
Trump praises Aoun’s leadership in letter following White House visit
Lebanon News
07:48
Trump praises Aoun’s leadership in letter following White House visit
3
Middle East News
11:12
Explosion near Iraq's Erbil airport hosting US troops: AFP
Middle East News
11:12
Explosion near Iraq's Erbil airport hosting US troops: AFP
4
Lebanon News
08:00
Houla municipality condemns burning of Meiss El Jabal Governmental Hospital, calls on state, international community and UN to act
Lebanon News
08:00
Houla municipality condemns burning of Meiss El Jabal Governmental Hospital, calls on state, international community and UN to act
5
Lebanon News
08:47
Walid Jumblatt: Framework deal must lead to Israeli withdrawal, border demarcation
Lebanon News
08:47
Walid Jumblatt: Framework deal must lead to Israeli withdrawal, border demarcation
6
Middle East News
08:53
Bessent: China ‘heavily engaged’ in Iran sanctions campaign
Middle East News
08:53
Bessent: China ‘heavily engaged’ in Iran sanctions campaign
7
World News
02:42
France vows response after Iran closes language center in Tehran
World News
02:42
France vows response after Iran closes language center in Tehran
8
Middle East News
06:00
Syrian ammunition depot explodes in fourth such blast this month
Middle East News
06:00
Syrian ammunition depot explodes in fourth such blast this month
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More