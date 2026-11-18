Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



Amid mounting pressure from outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to launch an attack on Iran, U.S. Central Command chief Gen. Brad Cooper held talks in Tel Aviv with Israeli military chief Eyal Zamir and senior military and security officials, focusing on Iran and other regional security issues.



Despite internal disagreements over a potential war, sources familiar with U.S.-Israeli coordination believe a strike remains possible.



The military discussions also addressed Israel’s northern front with Lebanon and its southern front with the Gaza Strip, amid growing threats to expand occupied territories if fighting resumes.



Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned of such an expansion, even under a caretaker government.



The escalating threats of war come as political developments surrounding the formation of a new Israeli government led by Gadi Eisenkot accelerate.



The developments follow the opposition’s takeover of key Knesset committees, including the parliamentary speakership, secured by Matan Kahana.



These shifts could push Netanyahu toward concessions, with a source in his Likud party suggesting he may accept a national unity government in which Eisenkot serves as prime minister for the first two years, followed by Netanyahu.