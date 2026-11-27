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Israeli security officials divided over timing of Iran strike as military operations continue in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
27-11-2026 | 13:10
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Israeli security officials divided over timing of Iran strike as military operations continue in Lebanon
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Israel’s security Cabinet has unanimously approved continuing military operations in Lebanon, with ministers and security chiefs agreeing to carry out strikes against a list of targets aimed at weakening Hezbollah’s capabilities.
However, no decision was reached on military action against Iran, exposing disagreements between Israeli military chief Eyal Zamir and Mossad chief Roman Gofman.
Zamir reportedly supports launching a strike against Iran but opposes immediate action, preferring to wait for a decision from U.S. President Donald Trump.
Gofman, a close ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has called for an immediate Israeli attack without waiting for Washington.
He argued that delaying action could make it more difficult to address what he described as Iran’s chemical weapons threat. He also warned that Tehran could launch a preemptive strike, forcing Israel to respond.I
The issues of Iran and Lebanon remain under discussion, with talks potentially resuming Sunday.
Meanwhile, instructions have been issued to reinforce Israeli forces along the northern border following Thursday evening’s strikes on what the Israeli military said were dozens of rockets and launchers at a Hezbollah training camp intended for attacks against Israeli troops and residents of northern Israel.
Israeli security officials remain divided over whether Hezbollah would join a confrontation against Israel if war breaks out with Iran.
However, they reportedly believe the group is prepared to strike targets inside Israel, a threat the military continues to cite as justification for its operations in Lebanon.
Amid the escalating tensions, Gadi Eisenkot is accelerating efforts to form a government within the designated timeframe.
Eisenkot is scheduled to meet Sunday with Naftali Bennett, leader of the Together party, to discuss outstanding disagreements.
Meanwhile, United Arab List leader Mansour Abbas announced that the roadmap for forming the next government was becoming clearer.
According to Abbas, the proposed coalition would include parties from the Change Bloc, United Torah Judaism and the United Arab List, with external support from the Joint List.
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