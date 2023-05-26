Walid Jumblatt announced his resignation from the presidency of the Progressive Socialist Party (PSP), and from its current leadership council after 46 years, in a move that has political implications, at this critical Lebanese time, within the framework of seeking to rejuvenate the party founded by his father, Kamal Jumblatt, with Lebanon gaining its independence from France in 1943.It is natural for MP Taymour Jumblatt to be the strongest candidate for the leadership of the party, along with other candidates from the party cadres.In the letter of resignation, Jumblatt called for a general electoral conference on June 25, 2023, according to the provisions of the party's constitution and its internal system, instructing the General Secretariat to complete the necessary preparations following the rules and according to the approved mechanisms.The Secretary-General of the Progressive Socialist Party, Dhafer Nasser, told Al-Anbaa that "the general electoral conference is a natural stage in the path of party work, and the elections are also a path that we are accustomed to in the party. As for yesterday's decision, it is a matter of confirming this natural course."Nasser preferred not to drown in political analyzes about the timing and circumstances of the resignation and if it was a preliminary to the entry of the head of the Democratic Gathering Bloc, Representative Taymour Jumblatt, to the presidency of the PSP, which is expected in this case, contenting himself with talking about the internal organizational path in this regard.It is assumed that Jumblatt's resignation reflects more ambiguity and delay in the presidential elections.Amidst this atmosphere, the Council of Ministers convenes on Friday, and on its agenda are 72 items, not two of which are: the file of the Governor of the Central Bank, Riad Salameh, and the official Lebanese decision to disburse financial aid allocated to the Syrian refugees in US dollars.Both of which are equivalent to a "detonator" exploding the session, if the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) ministers insist on planting it under the government table within the framework of the existing confrontation between the FPM and Prime Minister Najib Mikati.Mikati was evading the dollarization of aid for the Syrian refugees and placing it under the control of the Central Bank, which complied with UNHCR, which has so far refused to hand over the Ministry of Social Affairs, along with the Lebanese security services, the "data" of the refugees for fear that it would reach a third party.In addition, FPM's political committee held PM Mikati and Governor Salameh responsible for classifying Lebanon in the "grey area."Still, economist Antoine Farah told "Voice of Lebanon" radio that Lebanon was not placed on the grey list and that the meetings of the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) committee concerned with this file convened in Bahrain and decided to give Lebanon a one-year grace period to rectify its situation.The prime minister's media office responded by saying that FPM's statements were incorrect, describing its statements as "smoke bombs."The head of the FPM, Gebran Bassil, had returned from his trip to Rome and Paris, explaining in a televised appearance via Al Hadath that his relationship with Hezbollah had entered a different stage.Meanwhile, follow-up sources indicated Hezbollah's intention to raise the tone and leave the circle of silence in dealing with the FPM, which has become more frank in criticizing the allied party since the latter's adoption of the candidacy of Sleiman Frangieh for the presidency.However, it is noticeable that Bassil, who refuses to align with the "Amal" and "Hezbollah" duo in supporting Frangieh's candidacy, did not abide by supporting any of the opposition candidates, preferring to wait for the most appropriate time to reveal his presidential papers.As for the delegation of opposition MPs returning from Paris, it confirmed that the French capital is continuing its consultations with the Lebanese parties and will receive the Maronite Patriarch Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi, on the second of next June.It added that it does not support or promote any presidential candidate.Meanwhile, Israel announced a military maneuver to be carried out by its army in response to Hezbollah's recent maneuvers in the south. The Israeli maneuver lasts two weeks, and it simulates a war with the party, according to Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.