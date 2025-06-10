Bedias Municipality condemns incident involving UNIFIL patrol in South Lebanon

Bedias Municipality issued a statement condemning the incident that occurred this morning, where several young men obstructed a UNIFIL patrol operating in South Lebanon.



The municipality described the act as "an individual and unacceptable behavior that does not reflect the position of the town's residents or the people of the south in general."



The municipality affirmed that "Bedias and its people hold great respect and appreciation for UNIFIL and its role in maintaining security and stability in the region," praising the "ongoing constructive cooperation between the international forces and the town."



The statement concluded by emphasizing the importance of maintaining calm and understanding and avoiding any individual actions that could harm the town or the positive relationship it has with UNIFIL.