Political sources indicate that Saad Hariri's decision to deviate from his previous desire to suspend political work is not expected.Sources told " Al Liwaa " newspaper that his anticipated stance on the commemoration of the assassination of President Rafic Hariri provides insights into the current and forthcoming phase.They pointed out that Hariri's meetings with several leaders are unlikely to reveal his direction, as this will be articulated in the February 14 speech.Sources also reported a new movement among envoys active in Beirut, especially as the atmosphere has not leaned towards calmness, and any move towards a diplomatic solution necessitates the involvement of relevant parties to ensure its implementation and compliance.