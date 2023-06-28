Fairphone CEO Eva Gouwens to step down

Variety and Tech
2023-06-28 | 07:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Fairphone CEO Eva Gouwens to step down
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Fairphone CEO Eva Gouwens to step down

Fairphone CEO Eva Gouwens has announced that she’s stepping down, some five years after landing in the hotseat.

Founded out of the Netherlands back in 2010, Fairphone has set out to differentiate from other smartphone makers by focusing on sustainability and lowering its environmental footprint — this includes making its devices modular and thus easier to replace parts and minimizing its use of conflict minerals. The company has also expanded into tangential products including headphones and accessories, and has raised around $94 million in funding, including a $53 million tranche just give months ago.
 
Read the full story at:

Variety and Tech

Fairphone

CEO

Eva Gouwens

Step Down

LBCI Next
Zoox begins testing robotaxis on public roads in Las Vegas
Hong Kong exiles in UK say 'living in fear' of Beijing
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-21

Pierre El Daher, Chairman and CEO of LBCI, discusses media landscape of Lebanon and Arab World at Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity

LBCI
World News
2023-06-20

Chinese tech giant Alibaba names next CEO

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-19

Lebanon's Interior Minister calls for Riad Salameh to step down

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:24

Record number of Catholics leave German Church

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:06

EU moves closer to launching digital euro

LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:51

‘Only human creators’ can win a Grammy, but AI isn’t totally forbidden

LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:49

Europe-wide raids as German property giant probed

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:15

Uncertainty surrounds succession plans for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-21

'Time bomb’: Race to identify health effects of micro plastics

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-06

Salameh's term ending soon: Who will be the successor amid financial crisis?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-10

Riad Salameh says he plans to leave after term expires

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:58

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Ehden: A jewel of beauty in North Lebanon

LBCI
World News
11:41

Lukashenko says told Putin not to kill Wagner chief

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:04

Hezbollah and Frangieh: Navigating the complexities of the Resistance arms legalization

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:15

Uncertainty surrounds succession plans for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:54

Lebanese-French Coordination Committee launches in Paris, paving the way for an independent Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:31

Kataeb: We demand release of Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:13

Beyond the balance sheets: Alvarez & Marsal's findings on Banque du Liban

LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:48

OpenAI’s ChatGPT app can now search the web — but only via Bing

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More