Fairphone CEO Eva Gouwens to step down
Variety and Tech
2023-06-28 | 07:36
Fairphone CEO Eva Gouwens to step down
Fairphone CEO Eva Gouwens has announced that she’s stepping down, some five years after landing in the hotseat.
Founded out of the Netherlands back in 2010, Fairphone has set out to differentiate from other smartphone makers by focusing on sustainability and lowering its environmental footprint — this includes making its devices modular and thus easier to replace parts and minimizing its use of conflict minerals. The company has also expanded into tangential products including headphones and accessories, and has raised around $94 million in funding, including a $53 million tranche just give months ago.
Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/06/28/fairphone-ceo-eva-gouwens-to-step-down/
Variety and Tech
Fairphone
CEO
Eva Gouwens
Step Down
