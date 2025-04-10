Explosions heard off Zahrani coast caused by dynamite thrown into the sea

Lebanon News
10-04-2025 | 10:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Explosions heard off Zahrani coast caused by dynamite thrown into the sea
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Explosions heard off Zahrani coast caused by dynamite thrown into the sea

Explosions were heard Thursday in the area of Zahrani in southern Lebanon, according to the state-run National News Agency.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Explosions

Zahrani

LBCI Next
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber in Kuwait to boost economic and financial cooperation with Arab countries
Hezbollah MP Raed Berro: No interest in disarming debate until Israel complies with Resolution 1701
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:42

Trump says EU was 'very smart' to avoid tariff retaliation

LBCI
World News
14:00

Trump says he would love to make a trade deal with China

LBCI
World News
13:53

Rubio 'hopeful' US-Iran talks can 'lead to peace'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:18

Ceasefire in jeopardy? Israel calls for full enforcement of Resolution 1701 amid Hezbollah's alleged activities

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:18

Ceasefire in jeopardy? Israel calls for full enforcement of Resolution 1701 amid Hezbollah's alleged activities

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:16

Lebanon seeks resolution to pension law dispute for private school teachers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Lebanon, IMF await crucial meetings: Will financial reform demands intensify before April 21?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:02

Lebanese FM Youssef Rajji: Aid and reconstruction contingent on weapon exclusivity in Lebanon — report

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:53

Rubio 'hopeful' US-Iran talks can 'lead to peace'

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:02

Lebanese FM Youssef Rajji: Aid and reconstruction contingent on weapon exclusivity in Lebanon — report

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-16

Lebanese army says 23 soldiers injured in Beirut airport road protest crackdown: Statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

PM Nawaf Salam receives invitation to Hezbollah leaders' funeral

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:18

Ceasefire in jeopardy? Israel calls for full enforcement of Resolution 1701 amid Hezbollah's alleged activities

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:32

Hezbollah denies recent media reports, urges accuracy in coverage

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:29

Israeli army requests commitment from Lebanese Army and UNIFIL to their positions in Aita al-Shaab, raising concerns of possible attack

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:05

Beirut Airport sees over 1.25 million passengers in the first quarter of 2025

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:23

UNIFIL denies reports of evacuations in South Lebanon, confirms ongoing support for Lebanese Army

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:46

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber in Kuwait to boost economic and financial cooperation with Arab countries

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:53

MP Hassan Fadlallah denies allegations of arms smuggling through Beirut port

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:12

Explosions heard off Zahrani coast caused by dynamite thrown into the sea

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More