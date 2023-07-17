Reddit is killing its Gold awards system

Variety and Tech
2023-07-17 | 08:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Reddit is killing its Gold awards system
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
1min
Reddit is killing its Gold awards system

After triggering protests over its API changes, Reddit is making another change that is angering its users, as the company announced that it’s sunsetting its coins and awards system. Although the platform says it’s working on a new rewards system, it hasn’t provided any details about when it could launch. In the past, users have been able to purchase Reddit Coins and spend them on awards for others.

Reddit says users will no longer be able to purchase new coins starting today. All awards and existing coins will continue to be available until September 12, 2023.

In a blog post, Reddit said it’s making this change in order to make its platform simpler. The company says it has heard that users don’t appreciate the “clutter from awards and all the steps that go into actually awarding content.” As a result, it’s working to overhaul how rewards work on its platform, but didn’t provide specifics about what the new system could look like.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Read the full story at:

Variety and Tech

Reddit

Killing

Gold

Awards

System

API

Platform

Rewards

LBCI Next
Thunes pockets $72M at a $900M+ valuation to expand its cross-border, B2B payment platform
Intel backs Figure’s Humanoid robot to the tune of $9 million
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-05

Reddit braces for life after API changes

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:19

Thunes pockets $72M at a $900M+ valuation to expand its cross-border, B2B payment platform

LBCI
Sports News
03:24

Gold Cup: Mexico records ninth title after win over Panama

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-15

Auction of American Civil War-era gold coins found buried in corn field

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
12:58

First version of 'Cybertruck' electric pick-up vehicle leaves Tesla factory

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:45

From darkness to resurgence: Beirut's iconic nightlife comes back to life

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:54

Wix’s new tool can create entire websites from prompts

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:19

Thunes pockets $72M at a $900M+ valuation to expand its cross-border, B2B payment platform

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-11

Wind, heavy rains kill at least 27 in Pakistan

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-12

The Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center Sheds Light on LBCI’s Role in Ushering Lebanon’s New Sports Era

LBCI
World News
2023-06-21

High UK inflation piles pressure on Bank of England

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-24

Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:01

Lebanese lira ranked as the world's sixth-weakest currency, according to Forbes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:25

Qatar's roadmap for Lebanon: Government formation and reforms discussed in Doha's Quincy meeting

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:29

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Jezzine, a village in South Lebanon brimming with history, nature, and craftsmanship

LBCI
Variety and Tech
04:08

Château Kefraya ranks among the 'World's Best Vineyards,' putting Lebanon in the spotlight

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:29

Progressing towards demarcating southern land borders: Recent developments and challenges

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:52

Quintet committee's meeting: Exploring solutions to Lebanon's presidential deadlock

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:12

Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US Urge Parliament to Fulfill Constitutional Responsibility and Elect a President

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:07

No talk of resignation: BDL's Governor's deputies participate in Parliament's discussions on economic measures

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More