Reddit is killing its Gold awards system

After triggering protests over its API changes, Reddit is making another change that is angering its users, as the company announced that it’s sunsetting its coins and awards system. Although the platform says it’s working on a new rewards system, it hasn’t provided any details about when it could launch. In the past, users have been able to purchase Reddit Coins and spend them on awards for others.



Reddit says users will no longer be able to purchase new coins starting today. All awards and existing coins will continue to be available until September 12, 2023.



In a blog post, Reddit said it’s making this change in order to make its platform simpler. The company says it has heard that users don’t appreciate the “clutter from awards and all the steps that go into actually awarding content.” As a result, it’s working to overhaul how rewards work on its platform, but didn’t provide specifics about what the new system could look like.

