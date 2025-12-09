Australia launches world-first social media ban for under-16s

Variety and Tech
09-12-2025 | 08:35
High views
Australia launches world-first social media ban for under-16s
Australia launches world-first social media ban for under-16s

Australia launched a world-first crackdown banning under-16s from social media on Tuesday, locking hundreds of thousands of teenagers out of platforms such as Instagram and TikTok.

Social media giants now face fines of up to Aus$49.5 million (U.S.$33 million) if they fail to purge their platforms of Australia-based accounts belonging to users younger than 16.



AFP
 

Variety and Tech

Australia

Social Media

Ban

Teenagers

Digital transformation: US Ambassador highlights confidence in Lebanon as Oracle deal takes off
LBCI Previous

