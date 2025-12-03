Sources reveal details of Lebanon-Israel ceasefire mechanism meeting to LBCI

03-12-2025 | 13:02
Sources reveal details of Lebanon-Israel ceasefire mechanism meeting to LBCI
0min
Sources reveal details of Lebanon-Israel ceasefire mechanism meeting to LBCI

Western sources told LBCI that Wednesday’s meeting of the ceasefire monitoring mechanism went very well. The first part of the meeting focused on military representatives, while the second part was reserved for civilian participants only.

During the second session, direct discussions took place between the Israeli and Lebanese sides, with U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus in attendance. Topics included Hezbollah’s disarmament and Israeli strikes on Lebanon. 

A significant portion of the talks focused on economic issues, particularly potential cooperation between Lebanon and Israel in the south as a confidence-building measure.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Ceasefire

Israel

Hezbollah

Lebanese Sources to LBCI: Simon Karam’s appointment increases pressure on Netanyahu as Ortagus heads to Jordan before returning with UN delegation
Israel presses US envoy Ortagus with claims on Hezbollah, threatens wider military action
