Sources reveal details of Lebanon-Israel ceasefire mechanism meeting to LBCI
Lebanon News
03-12-2025 | 13:02
Sources reveal details of Lebanon-Israel ceasefire mechanism meeting to LBCI
Western sources told LBCI that Wednesday’s meeting of the ceasefire monitoring mechanism went very well. The first part of the meeting focused on military representatives, while the second part was reserved for civilian participants only.
During the second session, direct discussions took place between the Israeli and Lebanese sides, with U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus in attendance. Topics included Hezbollah’s disarmament and Israeli strikes on Lebanon.
A significant portion of the talks focused on economic issues, particularly potential cooperation between Lebanon and Israel in the south as a confidence-building measure.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Ceasefire
Israel
Hezbollah
