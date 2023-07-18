News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ali Rida - Ariza
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Egyptian Musicians' Union bans concert by Travis Scott in the pyramids of Giza
Variety and Tech
2023-07-18 | 08:01
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Egyptian Musicians' Union bans concert by Travis Scott in the pyramids of Giza
The Music Professions Union in Egypt announced on Tuesday the cancellation of an upcoming concert by American rapper Travis Scott, which was scheduled to take place on July 28th at the Giza Pyramids Complex near Cairo. The decision was justified by the union, citing the artist's performances as conflicting with "Egyptian traditions."
The Giza Pyramids Complex regularly hosts concerts by international music stars, including the American hip-hop group "The Black Eyed Peas," who performed there in October 2021. While such events are rarely opposed by the union, it has consistently launched campaigns against certain Egyptian popular music genres, particularly rap groups and performers known for "festivals" music.
Moreover, Egypt has been waging a campaign against what it considers the distortion of its history, targeting movements that have received support from black Americans and emphasized the connection between ancient Egyptian civilization and black Africans.
In its statement on Tuesday, the Music Professions Union, which has the authority to supervise concerts and music broadcasts in the most populous Arab country, clarified that it "welcomes all forms of art and concerts," but sets conditions and regulations to ensure they do not violate the country's inherited customs and traditions.
The union further stated that based on "observations and opinions of social media users" and information that has been widely shared, the concert by Travis Scott allegedly involved "strange rituals" during his performance that conflicted with the genuine social values and traditions of the Egyptian people. Consequently, the union decided to revoke the license for this type of concert, which it deemed inconsistent with Egypt's cultural identity.
However, the statement did not specify the nature of these alleged "rituals" attributed to Travis Scott, one of the most prominent figures in American hip-hop music, who is currently on a global tour.
AFP
Middle East News
Variety and Tech
Travis Scott
Egypt
Music
Union
Ban
Performance
Concert
Giza
Pyramids
Complex
Tradition
Next
US intends to launch certification to ensure safety of smart accessories
Paris Opera singer Farah al-Dibani "very proud" of opening Lebanese Beit al-Din festivals
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-11
Bukhari, Chouccair, and Union of Gulf Lebanese Business Councils meet
Lebanon News
2023-07-11
Bukhari, Chouccair, and Union of Gulf Lebanese Business Councils meet
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-27
Lebanon celebrates World Music Day with enchanting melodies resonating across the country
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-27
Lebanon celebrates World Music Day with enchanting melodies resonating across the country
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-19
Lebanon's position in hunger and food price reports raises alarm for Food Importers Union
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-19
Lebanon's position in hunger and food price reports raises alarm for Food Importers Union
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-19
Egyptian President reaffirms ‘continued support’ for Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-05-19
Egyptian President reaffirms ‘continued support’ for Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
11:46
Smartphone shipments continue to decline as secondhand and premium markets thrives
Variety and Tech
11:46
Smartphone shipments continue to decline as secondhand and premium markets thrives
0
Variety and Tech
11:41
TikTok’s new program aims to identify rising artists in the music industry
Variety and Tech
11:41
TikTok’s new program aims to identify rising artists in the music industry
0
Variety and Tech
11:36
The spam bots have now found Threads, as company announces its own ‘rate limits’
Variety and Tech
11:36
The spam bots have now found Threads, as company announces its own ‘rate limits’
0
Variety and Tech
11:28
VanMoof, the e-bike startup, officially declared bankrupt in The Netherlands
Variety and Tech
11:28
VanMoof, the e-bike startup, officially declared bankrupt in The Netherlands
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
07:24
Lebanon's Central Governor deputies seek legislation for mandatory reserve usage
Lebanon Economy
07:24
Lebanon's Central Governor deputies seek legislation for mandatory reserve usage
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:30
Countdown begins for the end of Lebanon's BDL governor's term
News Bulletin Reports
13:30
Countdown begins for the end of Lebanon's BDL governor's term
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-22
Lebanese Central Bank Governor Salameh faces international arrest warrant
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-22
Lebanese Central Bank Governor Salameh faces international arrest warrant
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-05
Samy Gemayel demands answers: Fate of Lebanese detainees in Syria in question
Lebanon News
2023-07-05
Samy Gemayel demands answers: Fate of Lebanese detainees in Syria in question
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:41
Draining reserves: 'Sayrafa' dilemma prompts calls for market-driven solutions
Press Highlights
00:41
Draining reserves: 'Sayrafa' dilemma prompts calls for market-driven solutions
2
Lebanon News
15:12
Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US Urge Parliament to Fulfill Constitutional Responsibility and Elect a President
Lebanon News
15:12
Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US Urge Parliament to Fulfill Constitutional Responsibility and Elect a President
3
Lebanon Economy
02:12
Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:12
Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon
4
Lebanon Economy
07:24
Lebanon's Central Governor deputies seek legislation for mandatory reserve usage
Lebanon Economy
07:24
Lebanon's Central Governor deputies seek legislation for mandatory reserve usage
5
Lebanon News
04:13
Offshore drilling rig Transocean Barents heads toward Lebanon's Block 9
Lebanon News
04:13
Offshore drilling rig Transocean Barents heads toward Lebanon's Block 9
6
Press Highlights
01:46
Quincy Committee meeting in Qatar: The future of Lebanon's Central Bank governorship discussed
Press Highlights
01:46
Quincy Committee meeting in Qatar: The future of Lebanon's Central Bank governorship discussed
7
Variety and Tech
03:39
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Visit Aaqoura, where natural beauty meets architectural and cultural heritage
Variety and Tech
03:39
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Visit Aaqoura, where natural beauty meets architectural and cultural heritage
8
Lebanon News
08:27
Abu Samra questions Salameh and left him under investigation
Lebanon News
08:27
Abu Samra questions Salameh and left him under investigation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More