Egyptian Musicians' Union bans concert by Travis Scott in the pyramids of Giza

The Music Professions Union in Egypt announced on Tuesday the cancellation of an upcoming concert by American rapper Travis Scott, which was scheduled to take place on July 28th at the Giza Pyramids Complex near Cairo. The decision was justified by the union, citing the artist's performances as conflicting with "Egyptian traditions."



The Giza Pyramids Complex regularly hosts concerts by international music stars, including the American hip-hop group "The Black Eyed Peas," who performed there in October 2021. While such events are rarely opposed by the union, it has consistently launched campaigns against certain Egyptian popular music genres, particularly rap groups and performers known for "festivals" music.



Moreover, Egypt has been waging a campaign against what it considers the distortion of its history, targeting movements that have received support from black Americans and emphasized the connection between ancient Egyptian civilization and black Africans.



In its statement on Tuesday, the Music Professions Union, which has the authority to supervise concerts and music broadcasts in the most populous Arab country, clarified that it "welcomes all forms of art and concerts," but sets conditions and regulations to ensure they do not violate the country's inherited customs and traditions.



The union further stated that based on "observations and opinions of social media users" and information that has been widely shared, the concert by Travis Scott allegedly involved "strange rituals" during his performance that conflicted with the genuine social values and traditions of the Egyptian people. Consequently, the union decided to revoke the license for this type of concert, which it deemed inconsistent with Egypt's cultural identity.



However, the statement did not specify the nature of these alleged "rituals" attributed to Travis Scott, one of the most prominent figures in American hip-hop music, who is currently on a global tour.

