Egyptian Musicians' Union bans concert by Travis Scott in the pyramids of Giza

Variety and Tech
2023-07-18 | 08:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Egyptian Musicians&#39; Union bans concert by Travis Scott in the pyramids of Giza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Egyptian Musicians' Union bans concert by Travis Scott in the pyramids of Giza

The Music Professions Union in Egypt announced on Tuesday the cancellation of an upcoming concert by American rapper Travis Scott, which was scheduled to take place on July 28th at the Giza Pyramids Complex near Cairo. The decision was justified by the union, citing the artist's performances as conflicting with "Egyptian traditions."

The Giza Pyramids Complex regularly hosts concerts by international music stars, including the American hip-hop group "The Black Eyed Peas," who performed there in October 2021. While such events are rarely opposed by the union, it has consistently launched campaigns against certain Egyptian popular music genres, particularly rap groups and performers known for "festivals" music.

Moreover, Egypt has been waging a campaign against what it considers the distortion of its history, targeting movements that have received support from black Americans and emphasized the connection between ancient Egyptian civilization and black Africans.

In its statement on Tuesday, the Music Professions Union, which has the authority to supervise concerts and music broadcasts in the most populous Arab country, clarified that it "welcomes all forms of art and concerts," but sets conditions and regulations to ensure they do not violate the country's inherited customs and traditions.

The union further stated that based on "observations and opinions of social media users" and information that has been widely shared, the concert by Travis Scott allegedly involved "strange rituals" during his performance that conflicted with the genuine social values and traditions of the Egyptian people. Consequently, the union decided to revoke the license for this type of concert, which it deemed inconsistent with Egypt's cultural identity.

However, the statement did not specify the nature of these alleged "rituals" attributed to Travis Scott, one of the most prominent figures in American hip-hop music, who is currently on a global tour.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

Middle East News

Variety and Tech

Travis Scott

Egypt

Music

Union

Ban

Performance

Concert

Giza

Pyramids

Complex

Tradition

LBCI Next
US intends to launch certification to ensure safety of smart accessories
Paris Opera singer Farah al-Dibani "very proud" of opening Lebanese Beit al-Din festivals
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-11

Bukhari, Chouccair, and Union of Gulf Lebanese Business Councils meet

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-27

Lebanon celebrates World Music Day with enchanting melodies resonating across the country

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-19

Lebanon's position in hunger and food price reports raises alarm for Food Importers Union

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-19

Egyptian President reaffirms ‘continued support’ for Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
11:46

Smartphone shipments continue to decline as secondhand and premium markets thrives

LBCI
Variety and Tech
11:41

TikTok’s new program aims to identify rising artists in the music industry

LBCI
Variety and Tech
11:36

The spam bots have now found Threads, as company announces its own ‘rate limits’

LBCI
Variety and Tech
11:28

VanMoof, the e-bike startup, officially declared bankrupt in The Netherlands

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:24

Lebanon's Central Governor deputies seek legislation for mandatory reserve usage

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:30

Countdown begins for the end of Lebanon's BDL governor's term

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-22

Lebanese Central Bank Governor Salameh faces international arrest warrant

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-05

Samy Gemayel demands answers: Fate of Lebanese detainees in Syria in question

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:41

Draining reserves: 'Sayrafa' dilemma prompts calls for market-driven solutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:12

Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US Urge Parliament to Fulfill Constitutional Responsibility and Elect a President

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:12

Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:24

Lebanon's Central Governor deputies seek legislation for mandatory reserve usage

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:13

Offshore drilling rig Transocean Barents heads toward Lebanon's Block 9

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:46

Quincy Committee meeting in Qatar: The future of Lebanon's Central Bank governorship discussed

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:39

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Visit Aaqoura, where natural beauty meets architectural and cultural heritage

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:27

Abu Samra questions Salameh and left him under investigation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More