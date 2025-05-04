News
Beirut airport sees crowding; travelers told to arrive three hours early
Lebanon News
04-05-2025 | 07:21
Beirut airport sees crowding; travelers told to arrive three hours early
Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport is experiencing periods of heavy congestion, especially in the morning hours, due to the implementation of new security procedures, the Lebanese Civil Aviation Authority announced on Sunday.
The measures are part of efforts to enhance the safety and security of departing passengers and are in line with international airport regulations.
To avoid delays and ensure a smooth travel experience, the directorate is urging all departing passengers to arrive at the airport at least three hours before their scheduled flight. This will allow sufficient time for baggage check-in and passport control.
The authority emphasized the importance of compliance, saying the new procedures are designed with passenger safety, comfort, and overall airport efficiency in mind.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Beirut
Airport
Travelers
Lebanese Civil Aviation Authority
Army Intelligence receives suspect from Hamas over rocket fire from Lebanon
Michel Suleiman urges voters to choose their future, voices support for change in Aamchit
Related Articles
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-10
Beirut Airport sees over 1.25 million passengers in the first quarter of 2025
Lebanon News
2025-02-28
Three sources tell Reuters: $2.5 million in cash seized at Beirut Airport, destined for Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-12
On the path to reform: Beirut Airport undergoes major upgrades ahead of summer season
Lebanon News
2025-02-18
Beirut Airport to suspend flights during Hassan Nasrallah’s funeral on Sunday
Recommended For You
Lebanon News
11:10
Mount Lebanon voter turnout hits 41.61% by 6 p.m., new figures show
Lebanon News
09:50
Interior Ministry receives 360 complaints during Mount Lebanon elections, most resolved
Lebanon News
09:19
Tourism Minister welcomes UAE decision to lift travel ban on Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:08
Voter turnout in Mount Lebanon reaches 34.42% by 4 p.m.
Our visitors readings
Lebanon News
06:05
In pictures: President Aoun tours key institutions as Mount Lebanon municipal elections get underway
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-04
Municipal elections set for May, despite challenges in southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
From rocket launch to arrests: How Lebanon traced attackers to Hamas network
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-02
Lebanon eyes recovery driven by reforms with $934M in preliminary funding
Videos
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Most read
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
From rocket launch to arrests: How Lebanon traced attackers to Hamas network
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Israel's footprints in Syria: Push for 'Druze Republic' resurfaces as military advances in Syria
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Mount Lebanon municipal and mukhtars elections kick off—A walkthrough of the voting process
Lebanon News
07:21
Beirut airport sees crowding; travelers told to arrive three hours early
Lebanon News
07:31
Army Intelligence receives suspect from Hamas over rocket fire from Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:24
70 municipalities and 187 mukhtars win unopposed in Mount Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:01
Municipal and mukhtars elections postponed in Naameh and Haret El Naameh to ensure smooth voting process
Lebanon News
06:54
UAE lifts travel ban on Lebanon, effective May 7
Learn More