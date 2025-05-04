Beirut airport sees crowding; travelers told to arrive three hours early

Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport is experiencing periods of heavy congestion, especially in the morning hours, due to the implementation of new security procedures, the Lebanese Civil Aviation Authority announced on Sunday.



The measures are part of efforts to enhance the safety and security of departing passengers and are in line with international airport regulations.



To avoid delays and ensure a smooth travel experience, the directorate is urging all departing passengers to arrive at the airport at least three hours before their scheduled flight. This will allow sufficient time for baggage check-in and passport control.



The authority emphasized the importance of compliance, saying the new procedures are designed with passenger safety, comfort, and overall airport efficiency in mind.