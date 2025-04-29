Meta releases standalone AI app

29-04-2025 | 11:37
Meta releases standalone AI app
Meta releases standalone AI app

Social media behemoth Meta unveiled its first standalone AI assistant app on Tuesday as it tries to take on ChatGPT by giving users a direct path to use its generative artificial intelligence models.

"A billion people are using Meta AI across our apps now, so we made a new standalone Meta AI app for you to check out," Meta CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg said in a video posted on Instagram.

AFP
 

