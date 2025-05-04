Prime Minister Salam hails municipal elections as a 'triumph' of democracy

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam praised Sunday’s municipal and mukhtar elections in Mount Lebanon, calling the day “a true embodiment of democracy” and commending the Interior Ministry for its preparedness and efficient handling of the vote.



Speaking after polls closed, Salam said, “Today was democratic in every sense. The ministry proved its readiness.”



He also highlighted the importance of the elections as an opportunity for accountability and renewal.



“Municipal elections are a chance to hold former officials accountable, to inject new energy into local councils, and to advance development efforts across the country,” he said.