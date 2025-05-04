In pictures: President Aoun tours key institutions as Mount Lebanon municipal elections get underway

President Joseph Aoun followed up on the progress of municipal and mukhtar elections in Mount Lebanon on Sunday through a series of field visits to key state institutions.



His tour included stops at the Ministry of Interior and Municipalities, the Baabda Serail, the Ministry of Defense, and the headquarters of Télé Liban.



The visits underscored the president’s support for the electoral process and the role of public institutions in ensuring transparent and orderly elections across the region.