Army Intelligence receives suspect from Hamas over rocket fire from Lebanon

Based on a recommendation from the Higher Defense Council and a Lebanese government decision warning against the use of Lebanese territory for actions that threaten national security, the Lebanese Army's Intelligence Directorate has taken delivery of a suspect from Hamas.



The suspect, identified by his initials M.G., was handed over at the entrance to Ain al-Hilweh camp in Sidon.



He is accused of involvement in two rocket attacks toward Israeli territory on March 22 and March 28, 2025.



The handover followed a series of contacts between Army Intelligence and General Security. An investigation has been launched under the supervision of the relevant judicial authorities.