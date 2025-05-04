Mount Lebanon voter turnout hits 41.61% by 6 p.m., new figures show

Lebanon’s Interior Ministry announced that voter turnout in Mount Lebanon’s municipal and mukhtar elections reached 41.61% by 6 p.m. Sunday, with a total of 347,110 voters casting their ballots.



Keserwan recorded the highest turnout at 56.73%, followed by Jbeil at 54.05%. Chouf's turnout stood at 41.74%, while Aley reached 39.34%. Baabda recorded 36.01%, and Matn followed closely at 35.60%.