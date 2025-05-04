News
Mount Lebanon voter turnout hits 41.61% by 6 p.m., new figures show
Lebanon News
04-05-2025 | 11:10
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Mount Lebanon voter turnout hits 41.61% by 6 p.m., new figures show
Lebanon’s Interior Ministry announced that voter turnout in Mount Lebanon’s municipal and mukhtar elections reached 41.61% by 6 p.m. Sunday, with a total of 347,110 voters casting their ballots.
Keserwan recorded the highest turnout at 56.73%, followed by Jbeil at 54.05%. Chouf's turnout stood at 41.74%, while Aley reached 39.34%. Baabda recorded 36.01%, and Matn followed closely at 35.60%.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Interior Ministry
Municipal Elections
Mount Lebanon
Next
70 municipalities and 187 mukhtars win unopposed in Mount Lebanon
From rocket launch to arrests: How Lebanon traced attackers to Hamas network
Previous
