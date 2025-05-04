News
70 municipalities and 187 mukhtars win unopposed in Mount Lebanon
Lebanon News
04-05-2025 | 02:24
0
min
70 municipalities and 187 mukhtars win unopposed in Mount Lebanon
Seventy municipalities and 187 mukhtars have secured victories by acclamation in Mount Lebanon.
The uncontested wins represent 70 out of 333 municipalities.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Municipalities
Mukhtars
Mount Lebanon
Municipal Elections
